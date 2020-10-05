Gold Price Today 5th October 2020: Gold prices are going down today. Today i.e. on October 5, 24-carat gold has become cheaper by Rs 138 per 10 grams in bullion markets across the country. On the other hand, the rate of silver is being recorded today at Rs 142 per kg. The spot price of silver has reached Rs 59406 per kg. On October 1, there was a slight fall in the gold rate. On the other hand, a huge decline is seen in the futures price of gold and silver.
According to the India Bullion and Jewelers Association website (ibjarates.com) on 5 October 2020, the gold and silver spot prices across the country were as follows…
|Metal
|Rate of 5 October (Rs / 10g)
|30 September rate (Rs / 10g)
|
Rate change (Rs / 10g)
|Gold 999 (24 carat)
|50275
|50413
|-138
|Gold 995 (23 carat)
|50074
|50211
|-137
|Gold 916 (22 carat)
|46052
|46178
|-126
|Gold 750 (18 carat)
|37706
|37810
|-104
|Gold 585 (14 carat)
|29411
|29492
|-81
|Silver 999
|59406 Rs / Kg
|59264 Rs / Kg
|142 Rs / Kg
IBJA rates are recognized nationwide
Explain that the rate issued by IBJA is universally accepted. However, GST has not been included in the rate given on this website. When buying and selling gold, you can refer to the rate of IBJA. According to the India Bullion and Jewelers Association, ibja collects gold and silver current rates from 14 centers across the country and gives an average price. The current rate of gold and silver or the spot price may be different at different places, but there is a slight difference in their prices.
