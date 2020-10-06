Gold Price Today 6th October 2020: Today, gold prices rose in bullion markets across the country. On 6 October, 24 carat gold opened in the bullion markets across the country at Rs 299 per 10 grams. At the same time, the rate of silver was recorded today at Rs 779 per kg. The spot price of silver has reached Rs 60890 per kg.

According to the India Bullion and Jewelers Association website (ibjarates.com) on 6 October 2020, the gold and silver spot prices across the country were as follows…

Morning rate

Metal October 6 rate (Rs / 10g) Rate of 5 October (Rs / 10g) Rate change (Rs / 10g) Gold 999 (24 carat) 50797 50498 299 Gold 995 (23 carat) 50594 50296 298 Gold 916 (22 carat) 46530 46256 274 Gold 750 (18 carat) 38098 37874 224 Gold 585 (14 carat) 29716 29541 175 Silver 999 60890 Rs / Kg 60111 Rs / Kg 779 Rs / Kg

IBJA rates are recognized nationwide

Explain that the rate issued by IBJA is universally accepted. However, GST has not been included in the rate given on this website. When buying and selling gold, you can refer to the rate of IBJA. According to the India Bullion and Jewelers Association, ibja collects gold and silver current rates from 14 centers across the country and gives an average price. The current rate of gold and silver or the spot price may be different at different places, but there is a slight difference in their prices.

