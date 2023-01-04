Last generation: who defends the daubers? The radical-chic left sided with them

Like good bourgeois they waited for the holidays to end by celebrating January 1st with pies, champagne and panettone and then on the second they showed up early in front of Palazzo Madama equipped with pink paint spray and have smeared the seat of the Senatemoreover under the astonished eyes of the carabinieri who did not promptly intervene but remained to watch for a while.

The president of the Senate Ignazio La Russa protested publicly shortly after and for the first time something moved, after months and months of unhealthy tolerance. Three activists were arrested and two charged, but the next day they were already free.

The three members of Ultima Generazione are Davide Nensi, Alessandro Sulis and Laura Paracini. Processed for the crime of damage, the trial will be held in May. The PM Mario Pesci he declared: “Any further attempt to attack that institution must be prevented. We ask for the application of the residence obligation in their municipalities of origin”.

The judge validated the arrests ordering the release. The three had already been previously reported for having blocked the ring road. Laura Paracini, from Rome, who was already present at the blitz against Van Gogh’s painting seems to have admitted the disputed facts while the Senate will appear as a civil party in the trial.

