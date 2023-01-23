The regional headquarters of the Ministry of Economy in Florence were smeared with paint by latest generation activists. The blitz took place around 8:10 on Sunday 22 January.

Three activists used two fire extinguishers filled with orange and yellow washable paint, and after the staining they then sat down in front of the MEF headquarters holding a banner with the words “Stop fossil subsidies”, until the carabinieri arrived.

Today Last Generation activists threw paint on the regional headquarters of the Mef (Ministry of Economy and Finance) in Florence.

In front of the building the banner “STOP AID TO FOSSILS”. The fossil multinationals enjoy public subsidies for extractive activities. pic.twitter.com/gfRXiPGiXL — Simone Alliva (@SimoneAlliva) January 22, 2023

With this gesture, a note explains, “the intention was to denounce the complicity between political decision-makers and fossil multinationals, which enjoy direct and indirect public subsidies for mining activities. “The effects of climate collapse are already evident – ​​underlines one of the activists -. Last year we witnessed very serious climatic episodes. I’m afraid, I have no idea what will happen in the future. With this action of ours today we have decided to sanction the Mef, because, despite the evidence of the seriousness of the situation, our government continues to spend billions of public money to finance the macro fossil fuel companies, investing in the ruin of the country and the Italian population . Ours is a cry for help, we want politicians to listen to us. We must act because there is no more time and these gestures are the only way left to make us listen”.

But how much and what are these subsidies? According to a report by Legambiente, in 2021 Italy spent 42 billion euros on environmentally harmful subsidies. A figure that has been steadily growing in the last 10 years. Among the harmful activities are mentioned, for example: the exploration and production of hydrocarbons, tax breaks for the sector, contributions to plants that use fossil fuels, aid to energy-intensive companies and bonuses for the purchase of condensing boilers.