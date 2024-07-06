Home page politics

The RN is on the verge of winning the election in France. But will it be enough for an absolute majority? The latest forecasts cast doubt on this.

Paris – The decisive round of elections for the National Assembly in France will take place on July 7. It is still uncertain whether the French election will produce a stable government. In fact, the latest polls make it clear that a clear result is hardly to be expected.

The election strategy of the various groups is a major factor in this. In more than 200 constituencies, the President’s camp Emmanuel Macron and the left-wing alliance withdrew their respective candidates to enable the other alliance to win against the right.

RN icon Marine Le Pen is heading for victory in the French election. But will it be enough for an absolute majority? According to the latest polls and forecasts, the right-wing party seems to be missing the target. © Gerard Bottino/Imago

Latest forecasts and polls before the 2024 French election show no clear trend

The distribution of seats in parliament is therefore difficult to predict. Nevertheless, a trend is emerging in the latest polls: although the right-wing nationalist Rassemblement National RN is in the lead, Marine Le Pen’s party will probably fall well short of an absolute majority.

According to the latest Ifop poll, the RN and its right-wing allies could win between 210 and 240 seats in the runoff. However, this is far from the absolute majority that requires 289 seats in the National Assembly. The newly formed Left alliance of Greens, Socialists, Communists and Left Party is clearly in second place. Ifop predicts between 170 and 200 seats for this new Popular Front (NFP).

It is also becoming apparent that President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist camp will probably suffer a humiliating defeat. The bourgeois-conservative Republicans will also probably have to accept considerable losses.

RN and right-wing allies 210 to 240 NFP 170 to 200 ensemble 95 to 125 LR and various rights 25 to 45 Other 15 to 27

(Source: Ifopas of July 4)

RN leads in the 2024 French election in recent forecasts and polls

The Elabe Institute has reached a similar forecast. The July 4 poll puts the RN and its allies at 200 to 230 seats. The left-wing alliance is expected to win 165 to 190 seats. Here too, the Macron camp is only in third place. However, the forecast here is somewhat more favorable.

RN and right-wing allies 200 to 230 NFP 165 to 190 ensemble 120 to 140 LR and various rights 35 to 50 Other 10 to 12

(Source: Elabeas of July 4)

Despite the latest forecasts and polls: Le Pen hopes for an absolute majority in the French election

Meanwhile, Marine Le Pen reiterated her claim to want to take over the government with an absolute majority. “We want to govern so that things are clear,” she told the broadcaster France InterHowever, recent polls and forecasts do not suggest that the RN will achieve this goal in the French election. (cs/dpa/AFP)