Americans are also busy with electric crossovers.

If you want your brand to still matter in 2023, you must of course have an electric crossover in your range. This is now the case with almost all European brands and there is also a huge number of electric crossovers from China. And the Americans? They also participate.

The traditional American brands were of course not at the forefront of EVs, but GM has now changed course. Chevrolet already presented the Equinox EV and the Blazer EV, while Cadillac showed us the Lyriq, the Celestiq and the Escalade IQ. And then of course there is the Hummer EV, not to be forgotten.

We are now presented with the next model in GM’s electric offensive: the Cadillac Optiq. With this model the range is expanded downwards. The Optiq is a crossover that will be positioned below the Lyriq. There was still plenty of room there, because the Lyriq is almost 5 meters long.

For Americans, the Optiq is a compact SUV, but it is probably still quite large. We don’t have the exact dimensions yet, but the car will probably be close in size Mercedes EQE SUV.

Like Cadillac’s other EVs, the Optiq is no wallflower in terms of design. We also see striking vertical headlights on this car. In addition, the Optiq has split rear lights. Something different than split headlights. What is also striking are the stripes on the rear side windows, which are somewhat reminiscent of Lemon.

This isn’t the full reveal yet, so unfortunately we’ll have to make do without interior photos or specs. These won’t follow until next year, when the car will be unveiled in full regalia. It is not yet known whether the car will also come to Europe, but it could be possible. The Lyriq has already made an appearance in Europe.

