Ducati has reached a new peak thanks to the new Panigale V4 R, where even special oil provides extra horsepower!

Although the Panigale is one of the Ducati models with the ‘V4’ engine, it is actually not the top model. In horsepower, the Superleggera V4 is still a notch above. That changes now. Ducati has announced the new Panigale V4 R and now you can certainly say that this is the absolute top model of the Italian brand.

Ducati Panigale V4 R

As you might expect, the engine of the new Ducati Panigale V4 R is the Ducati Desmosedici Stradale engine. In technical terms, that is the 998 cc large V4 engine. Normally this produces about 210 hp in the Panigale, but that has been increased to a standard value of 218 hp in the Panigale V4 R. Knowing the numbers of a Superleggera V4 isn’t groundbreaking, but the fun has yet to begin.

Maximum

It really gets fun when you take the Panigale V4 R up to its maximum potential. Note: this is only allowed if you are on a circuit. In any case, it is a racing exhaust from Akrapovic.

Oil

Perhaps the most bizarre aspect of the new Ducati Panigale V4 R is the specially developed oil. Of course everyone’s favorite lubricant has to function well, but in the V4 R it even provides extra horsepower! The special oil developed by motorsport division Ducati Corse and Shell provides about 4.5 hp extra compared to the standard recipe. Special!

The new oil guarantees a 10% reduction in mechanical friction and increases maximum power by a further 3.5 hp, increasing to +4.5 hp at the limiter. The formulation of this oil is based on the use of additives .. specific for high speed engines with a dry clutch. It is in fact the dry clutch, as in MotoGP and SBK engines, that allows the use of additives, which would make the torque transfer in the oil bath clutch problematic.

240 hp!

The combination of the castor oil and the exhaust makes for a pretty bizarre overall picture. The Panigale V4 R delivers 240 hp at its maximum potential! Also the redline of 16,500 rpm, only available with all racing mods. Otherwise it’s 16,000 rpm, which is also a pretty bizarre number. We already said it: the latest Panigale is one of extremes.

superbike

Naturally, Ducati has borrowed all these extreme modifications for the Panigale V4 R from the Superbike world. The gearbox is tuned in such a way that the transmissions are identical to those of a Superbike, for example. The list of racing modifications is long, with the connecting rods, dampers and even some aerodynamics borrowed from racetrack motorcycles, for example. Again: it doesn’t get much more intense than this for the street Ducatis.

Price

All of this has a price, of course. The Ducati Panigale V4 R costs 49,790 euros in the Netherlands. The Panigale with the ‘standard’ V2 engine and 155 hp costs 26,890 euros, so double the number of cylinders also means almost double the price. Then you get some pretty astonishing numbers.

