Blue Cross caused disappointment in the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXafter not having even managed to classify the Play-In. Because of this, the technician's project Joaquin Moreno came to an end, after having replaced the Brazilian Ricardo 'Tuca' Ferretti.
Just this Tuesday the incorporation of the Uruguayan finally became official Ivan Alonso as the new sports director, although he has already been working for a few weeks. In addition to this, it is known that his chosen coach is the Argentine Martin Anselmialthough it has not been made official yet.
For this reason, there are a large number of players who are dreaming of arriving at La Noria. In addition, several names are also being discussed to leave the institution, as happened with the goalkeeper. Sebastian Jurado that left to Braves of Juarez. There are also those who renewed their contract as Rodrigo Huescas until 2027.
Here is the latest transfer news from La Maquina:
The side aims to be the first loss of Blue Crosssince it would not be part of the board's plans, as revealed by the journalist Adrian Esparza of TUDN.
With his departure the team would have to look for a new left back.
A new name appeared on the horizon is the Uruguayan of Córdoba Workshops from Argentina. The forward already has experience in the Liga MX because in 2019 he fought with Pachuca.
The Chilean striker terminated his contract with Blue Cross After two years of stay and he is already a free agent, without having a clear future. Since April 22 he stopped playing in the First Division, while in the Apertura 2023 he accumulated 458 minutes in seven games with the under-23 team.
The directive of Blue Cross is in talks to be able to incorporate the Argentine midfielder, who has been a sensation with Córdoba Workshops this 2023. Things will not be easy because the Argentine club, seeing the performance of its player, extended its relationship until 2026, just last November.
He Record Diary He announced that both the defender and the midfielder are transferable as they do not enter into plans.
Likewise, the newspaper Super Sports reported that El Titán asked to leave the celestial club for personal reasons and that he no longer trains alongside his teammates, it is even said that he himself is negotiating his departure because his contract runs until 2025. According to the portal Go BlueThe Titan is in the crosshairs of Tolucaalthough he would not be the only one interested, since another person who raises his hand is the Puebla.
The directive of Atlas He has no offers, nor does he plan to get rid of the goalkeeper, as reported by the president of the club. Jose Riestra.
Although they have placed the Colombian in the orbit of Blue Crossthe Rojinegros clarify that they have not received any offers, without leaving aside that they are still considering their captain for the next tournament.
With the imminent arrival of the Argentine helmsman Martin Anselmi to the bench Blue Crossapparently this would bring with him two reinforcements from the Valley Independent from Ecuador. The first is a 30-year-old defensive midfielder, while the second is a 25-year-old right winger, who can also play as a center forward.
Blue Cross looking for a new goalkeeper, the Uruguayan's name appearing. The goalkeeper plays in the Junior from Barranquilla From Colombia, however, there is no formal proposal or anything like that.
After his good championship with Puebla By scoring eleven goals, including the Liguilla, the forward is in the sights of several teams, one of them is Chivas. However, it is mentioned that La Franja already rejected the first offer from the rojiblanco club. Given this, Blue Cross would have launched another better offer, as was announced by the Journal THIS.
Guadalajara put up two million dollars, while La Maquina would be willing to put up four million dollars. Other interested parties are Pachuca, Toluca, Atlas and Necaxa.
The camoteros seek to receive at least five million dollars, although their ideal plan is for it to be close to seven million dollars. After all this, the red and whites offered again, willing to give up to two players more money.
As the days go by, new names join the options of Blue Cross. The Argentine attacker plays in the Eintracht Frankfurt of Germany, however, does not have much continuity.
“Iván Alonso has already put on the table the forward he wants for Cruz Azul, a player with whom he also shares a great friendship: Lucas Alario”could be read on social networks.
Likewise, the reporter Iliany Aparicioof the Record Diaryreported that La Maquina had already had a rapprochement with the attacker in the last transfer market.
The Colombian's name had already been heard for some time Blue Cross. According to various accounts, the goalkeeper became the priority for the Uruguayan Ivan Alonsonew sports director of the club.
This weekend, the journalist from Fox Sports, David Espinozaannounced that La Maquina will seek to negotiate with National Athletic The transfer, however, has a competitor, the River Plate.
The transfer specialist, Fernando Esquivelannounced that there is already a total agreement between directives for the defense of the Racing Avellaneda, obtaining one hundred percent of the letter in exchange for almost four million dollars. The Argentine will sign with him until 2027.
Several Mexican teams want to repatriate the Mexican left back from the Racing Genk from Belgium.
America, Chivas, Striped, Tigers and Blue Cross have already asked about their services, however, the conditions of the Smurfs They have been a hindrance, apart from the fact that the price can be high.
The national team and its entourage will analyze the offers.
According to the journalist Ricardo Brisenothe cement club has shown interest in the right back of the Atlético San Luisthey are even already entering into negotiations.
“I am aware that Cruz Azul is in negotiations for Ricardo Chávez. He is a very conscientious player, he is Mexican, so he does not occupy a foreign position and I think he would be good for Cruz Azul, a player who would basically have to move 300 kilometers to get to Mexico City, with a salary increase regarding what he earns in San Luis”highlighted the source in the Blue Monster Podcast.
Although the priority is the Colombian goalkeeper Kevin Mieras reported by the journalist Juanma Figueredo,
La Maquina would be interested in the 28-year-old goalkeeper who has stood out with the Cerro Porteño from Paraguay. The Brazilian measures 1.88 meters and is considered one of the best in his country in his position. The guaraní would be valued at almost two million dollars.
In La Noria they would have opened the door for the Colombian midfielder to leave, since he aroused the interest of several teams after his performances with the Colombian national team. Colombia.
In accordance with Adrian Esparzaof TUDNthe cement producers would have already begun to listen to offers, one of them from Krasnodar From Russia.
The celestial board would ask for around five million dollars for 70 percent of the chip that belongs to them, since the rest belongs to the Golden Eagles from Colombia.
