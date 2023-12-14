Just this Tuesday the incorporation of the Uruguayan finally became official Ivan Alonso as the new sports director, although he has already been working for a few weeks. In addition to this, it is known that his chosen coach is the Argentine Martin Anselmialthough it has not been made official yet.

For this reason, there are a large number of players who are dreaming of arriving at La Noria. In addition, several names are also being discussed to leave the institution, as happened with the goalkeeper. Sebastian Jurado that left to Braves of Juarez. There are also those who renewed their contract as Rodrigo Huescas until 2027.

Iván Alonso is our new Sports Director. We will work together to meet the objectives and resume our leading role. Welcome to Cruz Azul, Iván! You are already #BlueForLife! pic.twitter.com/LVWr3sqwZz — CRUZ AZUL (@CruzAzul) December 13, 2023

With his departure the team would have to look for a new left back.

Likewise, the newspaper Super Sports reported that El Titán asked to leave the celestial club for personal reasons and that he no longer trains alongside his teammates, it is even said that he himself is negotiating his departure because his contract runs until 2025. According to the portal Go BlueThe Titan is in the crosshairs of Tolucaalthough he would not be the only one interested, since another person who raises his hand is the Puebla.

Although they have placed the Colombian in the orbit of Blue Crossthe Rojinegros clarify that they have not received any offers, without leaving aside that they are still considering their captain for the next tournament.

🚨 Transfer Market 🚨 Lorenzo Faravelli and Lautaro Díaz could arrive together with Anselmi at Cruz Azul, both footballers are managed by the Uruguayan at Independiente del Valle. pic.twitter.com/QvWgLCKHZz — TodoFutbol1620 (@futbol1620) December 7, 2023

Guadalajara put up two million dollars, while La Maquina would be willing to put up four million dollars. Other interested parties are Pachuca, Toluca, Atlas and Necaxa.

The camoteros seek to receive at least five million dollars, although their ideal plan is for it to be close to seven million dollars. After all this, the red and whites offered again, willing to give up to two players more money.

“Iván Alonso has already put on the table the forward he wants for Cruz Azul, a player with whom he also shares a great friendship: Lucas Alario”could be read on social networks.

Likewise, the reporter Iliany Aparicioof the Record Diaryreported that La Maquina had already had a rapprochement with the attacker in the last transfer market.

This weekend, the journalist from Fox Sports, David Espinozaannounced that La Maquina will seek to negotiate with National Athletic The transfer, however, has a competitor, the River Plate.

America, Chivas, Striped, Tigers and Blue Cross have already asked about their services, however, the conditions of the Smurfs They have been a hindrance, apart from the fact that the price can be high.

The national team and its entourage will analyze the offers.

“I am aware that Cruz Azul is in negotiations for Ricardo Chávez. He is a very conscientious player, he is Mexican, so he does not occupy a foreign position and I think he would be good for Cruz Azul, a player who would basically have to move 300 kilometers to get to Mexico City, with a salary increase regarding what he earns in San Luis”highlighted the source in the Blue Monster Podcast.

La Maquina would be interested in the 28-year-old goalkeeper who has stood out with the Cerro Porteño from Paraguay. The Brazilian measures 1.88 meters and is considered one of the best in his country in his position. The guaraní would be valued at almost two million dollars.

In accordance with Adrian Esparzaof TUDNthe cement producers would have already begun to listen to offers, one of them from Krasnodar From Russia.

The celestial board would ask for around five million dollars for 70 percent of the chip that belongs to them, since the rest belongs to the Golden Eagles from Colombia.