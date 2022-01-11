The Cruz Azul team continues to study what could be its next reinforcements for the incipient Clausura 2022 Tournament. After having suffered the loss of several of its important players, the cement directors want to tie up a couple more footballers.
Here we show you how they go the latest news in terms of signings in the team led by coach Juan Reynoso.
One of the players that the ghosts of Cruz Azul are haunting is Alexis Duarte.
The 21-year-old central defender, who plays for Cerro Porteño, is one of the clear options for La Noria’s men for the tournament that has just started.
In the past, other teams such as Tigres have tried to take over his services, although negotiations were unsuccessful.
Since last week the name of the Argentine Luciano Vietto has sounded strongly in the Cruz Azul team.
The 28-year-old forward plays in Saudi football with Al-Hilal, and is one of the team’s strongest cards to reinforce the upper part of the field.
On the other hand, in the last hours in the main sports media the name of Robert Morales as a possible prospect for the Cruz Azul team.
Like Alexis Duarte, he also defends the colors of Cerro Porteño. Good things are said about the Paraguayan, only 21 years old, who works as a forward and is the figure in the Guaraní team.
If given, Robert Morales would be the substitute for Jonathan Rodríguez, who will no longer continue in the heavenly club.
While it is true that the rumors surrounding Joaquin Montecinos have decreased, the cement team could give the bombshell and also the last minute surprise by the Audax Italiano player.
The higher ranks of the Machine were deeply interested in his services, however, as America also entered the signing, interest was reduced. Although the azulcremas have decided to do without the Colombian attacker.
It should be noted that at the last minute, Racing de Avellaneda has also charged for the player.
One of the signings that is more than ready to be made official was that of the attacker Cristian Pavon.
Everything was tied up. Only the last details were refined between both parties to be able to meet; However, the negotiations have been truncated, this due to the group of Boca Juniors that increased the amount requested by Pavón.
Possibly, Cruz Azul will want to see him in his squad for this tournament.
