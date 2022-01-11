ATTENTION CELESTES! ? Cruz Azul: Alexis Duarte is a priority to reinforce the defensive zone of La Maquina. ?? ⚽️https://t.co/3bWemUbHbl – RECORD JOURNAL (@record_mexico) January 9, 2022

The 21-year-old central defender, who plays for Cerro Porteño, is one of the clear options for La Noria’s men for the tournament that has just started.

In the past, other teams such as Tigres have tried to take over his services, although negotiations were unsuccessful.

Luciano Vietto to Cruz Azul? ??https://t.co/DHNoLfbCy6 – Spicy Soccer (@futpicante) January 3, 2022

The 28-year-old forward plays in Saudi football with Al-Hilal, and is one of the team’s strongest cards to reinforce the upper part of the field.

Like Alexis Duarte, he also defends the colors of Cerro Porteño. Good things are said about the Paraguayan, only 21 years old, who works as a forward and is the figure in the Guaraní team.

If given, Robert Morales would be the substitute for Jonathan Rodríguez, who will no longer continue in the heavenly club.

Cruz Azul returns to the charge for Joaquín Montecinoshttps://t.co/w74hK3Ke8t pic.twitter.com/QX82oJXXtl – HalfTime (@mediottime) December 16, 2021

The higher ranks of the Machine were deeply interested in his services, however, as America also entered the signing, interest was reduced. Although the azulcremas have decided to do without the Colombian attacker.

It should be noted that at the last minute, Racing de Avellaneda has also charged for the player.

⚠️ #Mouth is still waiting for a response from the #Blue Cross ?? by Cristian # Pavón. Xeneize offered the Mexican club to sell 80% of the player and keep 20% of a future sale. ? (Via @LuisFregossi) pic.twitter.com/t1C0Mj7Gg0 – Little mouth of my life (@Vidaboquitaok) January 11, 2022

Everything was tied up. Only the last details were refined between both parties to be able to meet; However, the negotiations have been truncated, this due to the group of Boca Juniors that increased the amount requested by Pavón.

Possibly, Cruz Azul will want to see him in his squad for this tournament.