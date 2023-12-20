After failing to enter the League of the Apertura 2023, of the Liga MX, Blue Cross He has been thinking about Clausura 2024 for some time, so they have restructured, starting with the appointment of the Uruguayan Ivan Alonso as sports director, although names are also beginning to be heard to join the institution, while others leave.
Here is the latest transfer news from La Maquina:
The transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel reported that the defender will be a new player of the Blue Crosssince there is total agreement between directives for the definitive transfer in exchange for two million dollars.
For now the directive of the National Montevideo is dissolving the transfer that the charrúa had with the Bay from Brazil.
After his arrival at the club has been rumored for more than a month, Blue Cross finally made it official. The Argentine coach arrived in Mexico City and stated that he will do everything possible to have a competitive squad.
“We like to control the game with the ball, we like to think about the opponent's goal, we want to be proactive”were the words of the South American, who has just lost the Ecuadorian soccer final with Valley Independent.
For the arch of Blue Cross The number of candidates continues to increase. The portal Halftime shared that the celestial board has advanced negotiations for the Colombian from Valley Independentthat is, one of the new coach's trusted men Martin Anselmiafter being part of the titles of the Ecuador Cup and the South American Cup.
The name of the Argentine midfielder Valley Independent It is another that has sounded strongly, however, Halftime indicated that the directive of Machine It is not contemplated to negotiate for the letter, unless it is a reasonable price.
Last week it was reported that El Titán could return to Juarezwhich would be a reality. Fernando Esquivel explained that the defense reached an agreement with Blue Cross to terminate your contract. The 2018 World Cup winner arrives as a free agent and will sign until 2026.
The Colombian midfielder Blue Cross It is polled from France, Germany, Portugal and Belgium.
Due to this, it was revealed that the cement team already has a formal offer of around eight million dollars, however, the team has not yet been revealed.
In some media they indicate that Cougars He does not plan to get rid of the Argentine striker, however, others say the opposite.
Some media have shared that the university board has offered Veneno to the entire Liga MXin special to Blue Cross and Striped.
Last Friday, December 15, the Paraguayan defender, from Sportivo Luqueño of his country, was present at the La Noria facilities during preseason work. This led to speculation about the possibility of seeing him return to the club, especially thanks to what the journalist shared. Armando Melgarwho assured that the defender is thinking about one last cycle with the light blues.
“Revenge in Mexico. Pablo Aguilar still thinks about one last dance with Cruz Azul. “Will it be impossible”wrote the element Fox Sports.
The Uruguayan barely reached Cougars for Apertura 2023, however, the university team seeks to dissolve the transfer, for which it is already in talks with Blue Cross.
However, The Machine does not have the extreme in its plans either.
Names continue to come out to reinforce La Maquina Celeste. Now it is the Argentine end of the Vasco da Gama from Brazil.
According to the first reports from Argentina, Blue Cross It is only probing the situation without yet starting negotiations.
