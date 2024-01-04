Cruz Azul is one of the teams that has best strengthened itself for the Clausura 2024 tournament of Liga MX. During this period, the Celeste Machine managed to hire Kevin Mier, Gonzalo Piovi, Camilo Cándido, Lorenzo Faravelli, Luis Jiménez and Gabriel Fernández.
The board is still looking to close some more signings before the start of the tournament. The Celeste Machine, according to several reports, has been interested in elements such as Alexis Vega, Alfonso González and Sebastián Córdova.
These are the most recent news from Cruz Azul in the transfer market.
Alexis Vega's situation remains undefined. It seemed that the directors of Cruz Azul and Chivas had reached an agreement for the forward, but in the end the operation fell through. According to reporter Fernando Esquivel, the footballer did not want to sign due to the performance and conduct clauses that the Machine sought to impose on him.
Some reports, such as the one shared by the Fox Sports network, indicated that after the Cruz Azul option fell through, Toluca could be Vega's next destination. However, Diario Récord indicated that this option will not materialize either, since the Red Devils are not willing to pay his salary.
Jesús Dueñas, who arrived at Cruz Azul for the 2023 Apertura and only played one semester with the Machine, was released from the squad.
Through his networks, the player indicated that the Machine terminated his contract unilaterally.
The Tigres legend is currently a free agent and looking for a new destination.
After Carlos Salcedo's contract with FC Juárez fell through, his future is unknown. According to information from David Medrano, the defender is not part of the Celeste Machine's plans and so far there have been no formal offers from any club.
The most likely thing at the moment is that the defender will be loaned out.
#Latest #Cruz #Azul #signing #news #Alexis #Vega #Jesús #Dueñas #Carlos #Salcedo
Leave a Reply