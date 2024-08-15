Blue Cross added a resounding failure in the Leagues Cup 2024after being eliminated against the modest Mazatlan in the penalty shootout, in the round of 16, with which, he can now fully focus on the 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MX.
The blow was hard for the Argentine coach Martin Anselmiwho justified his fall due to so many trips around the United States (more than seven thousand kilometers in 14 days) and for not knowing how to win in regulation time, although in the end he applauded what the purple team had done.
Anyway, here are the latest news from the cement club:
Rafael Guerrero leaves for another club
It was announced a few months ago that the youth player was not part of the plans, so he was out of the club, but he continued to belong to the institution until now. In the end, the central defender was never to the coach’s liking, so now he was released, as indicated by the journalist David Medrano in your account X. Similarly, the communicator reported that The Puppy will join Tigers in definitive transfer.
Less than a month for the return of Gabriel Fernández
After suffering a ligament tear a few months ago, The Bull He would already have a defined date for his recovery, at least that is what the reporter indicated. Adrian Esparza of TUDN. His return to the fields had been said to be between seven and eight months, but he has had a very good process, so he would return earlier than planned. It was budgeted that the Uruguayan forward would return until the month of October, but now he would be playing in Matchday 7, after the FIFA date September, that is, within three or four weeks he would be on the pitch.
When does La Máquina play again in Liga MX?
After finishing its participation in the binational tournament, the sky-blue team returns to play the Apertura 2024 next Friday, August 23 when it visits Querétaro in it Corregidora Stadiumfor Matchday 5. However, with the elimination of almost all Mexican teams in the Leagues CupThe match could even be brought forward if the board of directors and the League come to an agreement. Blue Cross is the leader of the tournament with ten units, the same as Pumas.
Former idol Tito Villa criticised Martín Anselmi
Although La Máquina looked good in the first half against Mazatlanhis lack of goals is what worries both the coaching staff and the fans the most. However, another thing that caused criticism was having left on the bench Jorge Sanchez and to the Argentine Carlos Rotondiwho had been key starters throughout the competition, and it was clear that their absence had an impact on the tactical performance.
The now Argentine commentator was one of those who took the decision in a bad light, writing on social media: “The rival was underestimated, I think! That’s why the rotation”.
On why he made those adjustments, Anselmi Indian: “We wanted to protect the wings that are very hard-working in every game, precisely for what we saw at the end, so that they come in with that energy in the second half and can make the difference; it was simply a change from that side, we had been accumulating a lot of minutes and we needed to keep them fresh.”.
The fans exploded against Gonzalo Piovi for his expulsion
The Argentine joined the team last semester at the request of Martin Anselmibeing a key piece in the defense, however, his performance was not the best in the Leagues Cupremembering that he made a mistake before Philadelphia Union which almost cost him qualification for the round of 32, and to top it off, he was sent off against Mazatlansomething that made the sky blue fans angry.
“Gonzalo Piovi is sent off. It was not a good Leagues Cup for Piovi”, “The first yellow card was due to Piovi’s madness. Here are the consequences”, “They are not interested in the cup, that is clear to me”, “Because of his stupidity of kicking the ball, he ends up being expelled”, “Piovi without Salcedo is a different guy, he looks unprotected, nervous and his weaknesses have been exposed. How we miss Salcedo!”were some of the comments on social networks.
Martín Anselmi and his plan for Liga MX
After being left out of the Leagues Cupthe coach revealed the steps that La Máquina will follow until the resumption of the local tournament.
“We are taking advantage of these days for the resumption of the league to be able to review everything that this experience was, to see what it leaves us with and what we have to correct. We have not lost, but we have not won in the 90 minutes due to different factors, but without a doubt we have to take stock of what the competition was like and thank the players for their dedication until the end and the fans who were present in each stadium.”revealed the South American.
