The blow was hard for the Argentine coach Martin Anselmiwho justified his fall due to so many trips around the United States (more than seven thousand kilometers in 14 days) and for not knowing how to win in regulation time, although in the end he applauded what the purple team had done.

Anyway, here are the latest news from the cement club:

TO TIGERS! 🚨 🐯 Rafael Guerrero will be a new player for the felines, he arrives from #BlueCross and will sign for 3 years. INFO: @gerardoo_gh#EverythingIsPossible #Tigers pic.twitter.com/j2bxJmjIYz — Hi! Sports TV (@HiSportsTV) August 14, 2024

It’s getting closer and closer to seeing Gabriel Fernández in action again. 🇺🇾 The Cruz Azul striker is in the final phase of his rehabilitation and his return is closer than ever. 💙 pic.twitter.com/XJws6FItrL — HistoriaAzul (@Historia_Azul) July 31, 2024

Cruz Azul’s next match will be against the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro. According to the official calendar, this match will be played on Friday, August 23 at 7:00 p.m., Central Mexico time, for matchday 5 of the Apertura 2024.#LigaMX #BlueCross pic.twitter.com/lf1d0FvDAd — trikiboy (@trikiboyy) August 14, 2024

The now Argentine commentator was one of those who took the decision in a bad light, writing on social media: “The rival was underestimated, I think! That’s why the rotation”.

On why he made those adjustments, Anselmi Indian: “We wanted to protect the wings that are very hard-working in every game, precisely for what we saw at the end, so that they come in with that energy in the second half and can make the difference; it was simply a change from that side, we had been accumulating a lot of minutes and we needed to keep them fresh.”.

Martin Anselmi:

“We wanted to get to the last day”

“I’ll stick with the bravery of my players” Cruz Azul vs Mazatlan #LeaguesCup pic.twitter.com/dVo9J4iCb8 — Mundo Futbol MX (@MundoFutbolMX2) August 14, 2024

“Gonzalo Piovi is sent off. It was not a good Leagues Cup for Piovi”, “The first yellow card was due to Piovi’s madness. Here are the consequences”, “They are not interested in the cup, that is clear to me”, “Because of his stupidity of kicking the ball, he ends up being expelled”, “Piovi without Salcedo is a different guy, he looks unprotected, nervous and his weaknesses have been exposed. How we miss Salcedo!”were some of the comments on social networks.

Gonzalo Piovi’s mistake, the Cruz Azul player was already cautioned and makes this mistake, second yellow card and leaves his team with 10 players 🟥 #LeaguesCup #soccer #LigaMX pic.twitter.com/jgFWmTzc9N — Eduardo Galvan Basulto (@edugabe2) August 14, 2024

“We are taking advantage of these days for the resumption of the league to be able to review everything that this experience was, to see what it leaves us with and what we have to correct. We have not lost, but we have not won in the 90 minutes due to different factors, but without a doubt we have to take stock of what the competition was like and thank the players for their dedication until the end and the fans who were present in each stadium.”revealed the South American.