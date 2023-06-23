The Cruz Azul Football Club is working on preparing for the 2023 Apertura tournament and on its debut in the Leagues Cup, the team led by Ricardo Ferretti it continues to be strengthened to have a competitive campus this semester.
In this way, we give you an account of the most important news from La Noria as a whole and how the team is preparing for its debut in the second half of the year.
La Máquina Celeste defeated the Bravos de Ciudad Juárez at the facilities of the cement complex. The final score was 3-1 in favor of the locals. The scorers were Augusto Lotti, Christian Tabó and Luis Mario Iturbide.
The 27-year-old former forward of the Independent of Medellin, Diber Changingpassed the medical exams, after arriving in Mexico almost a week ago, and signed with the cement companies with a view to Opening 2023.
“My representative is analyzing it. There is nothing concrete yet, but we are going to see what happens in these weeks, ”she said to the media.
Alan Pulido live a great moment in the MLSsince he scored for the fourth game in a row and has already accumulated seven goals in 15 games played.
In case of materializing, Polished will join Moisés Viera, Diber Cambindo already Kevin Brown as the reinforcements of the cement complex for the Opening 2023.
With information from david espinosareporter of Fox Sportsthe Cruz Azul board of directors has already launched an offer to get the signing of Willer Ditta: 25-year-old central defender who plays for Newell’s Old Boys from Argentina.
Last Wednesday, the defensive midfielder, Kevin Brown, He arrived at CDMX and immediately made clear everything they told him about the cement team, where he hopes to meet the high expectations that they have of him and that they have positioned him as the most exciting addition to La Noria.
“Very happy. I come to contribute my grain of sand in the most important club in Mexico. For me it is the biggest because it is where I come to play. You have to live up to it, it is a club that is great, I want to contribute my bit to achieve important things ”, he pointed out.
