There are countless reasons why certain markets may or may not get a car. Of course, it has everything to do with whether a car sells a bit well and makes enough money to make it worthwhile. Still, sometimes we have to look with a bit of appropriate jealousy at what other markets get and accept that Europe sometimes gets the short end of the stick in terms of models. A model that is sold from Africa to America, but not with us, is this one kia K3.

Look, hence the K3 quote. Kia has names for all their cars in Europe and while they are not all brilliant, it gives the cars something of character. In the US, Kia is now stepping away from this in favor of a system that they have been using in South Korea for a while. There, Kia uses a system that is familiar to BMW connoisseurs: each car has a number that indicates its place in the range. The Picanto is then K1, the Rio is K2 and the Forte, what we the Ceed name is K3. With the K5, which we knew as the Optima, Kia brought this system to the US and this Kia K3 is the next one to try it.

The Kia K3 is therefore the successor to the Forte, which is a kind of Ceed Sedan for the US. The Forte borrowed most of its design from that. The current Ceed is a great car, but it is still a bit good. The K3 says goodbye to that. Tightly drawn headlights that are almost one with the grille, something that Kia/Hyundai is experimenting with a lot these days. The Kia K3 is characterized by an LED strip drawn at a sharp angle under the headlight as daytime running lights. That gives the car a little more jeu and it doesn’t look bad.

At the back we have to guess a little bit, because the rear of the Kia K3 is not completely visible on the press plates. Kia does send one of the design sketches of the back into the world and here it is especially striking that it must be a small K5. Especially the shoulder line and C-pillar where the roof line seamlessly merges into the rear window is beautiful: that comes directly from the K5 and borrowed it from the Stinger. Furthermore, the K3 simply conforms to the current trends in Kia design, so a continuous LED stripe as taillights. Only the rear overhang is a bit heavy, but we expect that they just used a Ceed in terms of platform and also its wheelbase. The combination of plastic wheel arches and fairly high legs does give a kind of crossover view and therefore we see a bit of Citroën C4 X in it, which is not a compliment.

In the interior, Kia takes its revenge with the K3. Kia itself says that they are good at the EV6 looked and you can see it. Especially the steering wheel and the double screen make the car look modern, while the rest looks exactly like any other Kia of the past few years. That’s great, because Kia and Hyundai interiors from a few years ago are not very durable, and yet with a new steering wheel and a new screen you can ensure that it all looks a little fresher. You don’t have to expect premium material use, but well, you don’t pay for that.

A press release in 2023 that does not contain the words ‘hybrid’ and ‘electric’: we should actually be very happy with that. Well, Kia is talking about neither with the K3. Other than that, it’s not all that exciting, by the way. The standard engine is the ‘famous 1.6’, which will be the 1.6 T-GDi that you will find with us, for example, as a combustion engine in the Niro, Kona, Sportage and Tucson Hybrid. This produces 123 hp. But the car shown, the GT-Line, gets a real 2.0 liter turbo with 152 hp. Let that sink in for a moment: across the entire Kia range in Europe, from Picanto to Sorento, 1.6 is the biggest engine size you’re going to get. And the US gets a two liter in their version of the Ceed which if you reason ‘as earlyâh’ is even a nice compact engine. Incidentally, there will also be a 1.4 for ‘export purposes’, with which Kia probably has growth markets in Central and South America in its sights.

Speaking of which, the plant responsible for the Kia K3 is the plant in Nuevo Leon, Mexico. Not entirely coincidentally where the Kia Forte is currently being screwed together. A name and design change, but otherwise much of the same. Do you suddenly feel so oya lélé again because of this Kia sedan?

