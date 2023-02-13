The Apertura 2023 tournament of the Colombian soccer It is already underway, and although there are still some games left to complete the fourth day of the tournament, some conclusions can already be drawn in a championship that will deposit the first eight in the Final Groups.
Next, we will review everything you need to know to be informed: results, partial standings and information on the main competing clubs, such as Atlético Nacional, Millonarios, América de Cali, Independiente de Medellín and Deportivo Cali.
Junior 0-0 Unión Magdalena (Finished*)
Alianza Petrolera 2-0 Atlético Huila (Finished*)
Jaguares de Córdoba 1-1 Atlético Bucaramanga (Finished*)
Envigado 2-1 Medellin (Finished*)
America de Cali 1-1 La Equidad (Finished*)
Boyacá Chicó 3-1 Deportivo Pereira (Finished*)
Sports Tolima vs Millionaires (Postponed)
Atletico Nacional 1-1 Deportivo Cali (Finished*)
Tuesday February 14:
Independiente Santa Fe vs Deportivo Pasto (8:20 PM local time)
Teams Pts JGEP GF GC Diff
- Boyacá Chicó 9 3 3 0 0 6 1 5
- Rionegro Eagles 8 4 2 2 0 7 4 3
- Athletic Bucaramanga 8 4 2 2 0 4 2 2
- Cali America 7 4 2 1 1 10 5 5
- Envigado FC 6 4 1 3 0 4 3 1
- Jaguares FC 5 4 1 2 1 5 5 0
- National Athletic 5 4 1 2 1 3 3 0
- Union Magdalena 5 4 1 2 1 3 6 -3
- Sports Tolima 4 3 1 1 1 5 6 -1
- Millionaires 3 1 1 0 0 3 2 1
- Oil Alliance 3 2 1 0 1 2 2 0
- Junior 3 4 0 3 1 2 3 -1
- Deportivo Pereira 3 3 1 0 2 5 7 -2
- Independent Santa Fe 2 2 0 2 0 3 3 0
- Equity 2 2 0 2 0 2 2 0
- 6. Deportivo Cali 2 2 0 2 0 1 1 0
- Independent Medellin 2 3 0 2 1 3 4 -1
- Once Caldas 2 4 0 2 2 2 4 -2
- Deportivo Pasto 0 1 0 0 1 2 4 -2
- Athletic Huila 0 4 0 0 4 3 8 -5
In the absence of the match between Santa Fe and Pasto, this Tuesday, the fourth date of the BetPlay League left as the fact of it the suspension of the game between Tolima-Millionarios due to the invasion of a fan on the field who attacked a player from the ‘ambassador’ painting.
Boyacá Chicó is the leader of Colombian soccer with an ideal scoreafter beating Pereira 3-1 during the fourth date of the BetPlay League, which had the crossover of blows between a footballer and a fan that led to the suspension of the match.
Sunday’s day was marked by the suspension of the duel Tolima-Millionaires after a local fan hit the rival player Daniel Cataño, and he responded with violence.
A few seconds into the game, a fan jumped from the stands and punched the driver behind the wheel of Millonarios, at the Manuel Murillo Toro de Ibagué stadium.
The ‘Vinotinto y Oro’ is ninth with 4 points, followed by the Bogota club that adds 3.
