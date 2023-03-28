The Apertura 2023 tournament of the Colombian soccer It is already in full dispute, and although there are still two games left to complete the tenth day of the tournament, some conclusions can already be drawn in a championship that will deposit the first eight in the Final Groups.
Next, we will review everything you need to know to be informed: results, partial standings and information on the main competing clubs, such as Atlético Nacional, Millonarios, Boyacá Chicó, Independiente de Medellín, Deportivo Cali, and the current leader América de Cali.
Friday March 24
Golden Eagles 1-0 Envigado.
Saturday March 25
Once Caldas 1-1 Deportivo Pereira
Alianza Petrolera 2-0 Atletico Bucaramanga
Atletico Nacional 1-1 Deportivo Independiente Medellin
Sports Tolima 2-1 Atletico Huila
Sunday March 26
Union Magdalena 2-2Junior
. Deportivo Cali 1-1 America de Cali
Independent Santa Fe 1-2 Millionaires
Monday March 27
8:05 p.m. Jaguars vs. Sports Grass.
Tuesday March 28
7:15 p.m. Boyacá Chico vs. Equity
|
POSITION
|
EQUIPMENT
|
POINTS
|
P.J.
|
1
|
AMERICA CALI
|
twenty
|
10
|
2
|
RIONEGRO A.
|
19
|
10
|
3
|
BOYACA BOY
|
17
|
8
|
4
|
millionaires
|
17
|
8
|
5
|
NATIONAL ATL
|
17
|
10
|
6
|
TO OIL COMPANY
|
14
|
9
|
7
|
IND SANTA FE
|
13
|
10
|
8
|
TOLIMA DEPARTMENT
|
13
|
9
|
9
|
ENVIGATED
|
13
|
10
|
10
|
GRASS RIP
|
13
|
9
|
eleven
|
IND MEDELLIN
|
12
|
10
|
12
|
BUCARAMANGA
|
eleven
|
10
|
13
|
RIP PEREIRA
|
eleven
|
10
|
14
|
ATL HUILA
|
10
|
10
|
fifteen
|
JAGUARS
|
9
|
9
|
16
|
ONCE CALDAS
|
9
|
10
|
17
|
U CUPCAKE
|
9
|
9
|
18
|
EQUITY
|
8
|
9
|
19
|
JUNIOR
|
8
|
10
|
twenty
|
DEP CALI
|
8
|
10
