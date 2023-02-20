The Apertura 2023 tournament of the Colombian soccer It is already in full dispute, and although there are still a few games left to complete the fifth day of the tournament, some conclusions can already be drawn in a championship that will deposit the first eight in the Final Groups.
Next, we will review everything you need to know to be informed: results, partial standings and information on the main competing clubs, such as Atlético Nacional, Millonarios, América de Cali, Independiente de Medellín and Deportivo Cali.
Monday February 20
Deportivo Cali vs. Golden Eagles
Time: 8:05 pm local time
Stadium: Deportivo Cali
Television: Win/Win+
Postponed:
|
POSITION
|
EQUIPMENT
|
POINTS
|
1
|
AMERICA FROM CALI
|
10
|
2
|
BOYACA BOY
|
9
|
3
|
BUCARAMANGA
|
9
|
4
|
RIONEGRO A.
|
8
|
5
|
ENVIGATED
|
7
|
6
|
millionaires
|
6
|
7
|
GRASS RIP
|
6
|
8
|
RIP PEREIRA
|
6
|
9
|
NATIONAL ATHLETIC
|
6
|
10
|
EQUITY
|
5
|
eleven
|
JAGUARS (C)
|
5
|
12
|
TOLIMA DEPARTMENT
|
5
|
13
|
IND SANTA FE
|
5
|
14
|
MAGDALENA UNION
|
5
|
fifteen
|
OIL ALLIANCE
|
4
|
16
|
JUNIOR
|
3
|
17
|
DEP CALI
|
2
|
18
|
IND MEDELLIN
|
2
|
19
|
ONCE CALDAS
|
2
|
twenty
|
ATL HUILA
|
1
Boyacá Chicó, Bucaramanga, Aguilas Doradas, Envigado, Millionaires and Cali They are the teams that have not yet known defeat in the tournament. Boyacá Chicó is potentially the leader, since it is one point away from the leadership and has played two fewer games (3 in total, two rounds due).
February 24th
Golden Eagles vs. Athletic Bucaramanga
Time: 8:00 p.m.
Stadium: Alberto Grisales
Television: Win/Win+
February 25
Junior FC vs. Equity
Time: 4:00 p.m.
Metropolitan Stadium
TV: Win+
Jaguars FC vs. Sports Pereira
Time: 6:10 p.m.
Stadium: Jaraguay
Television: Win/Win+
America de Cali vs. Envigado FC
Time: 8:20 p.m.
Pascual Guerrero stadium
TV: Win+
26 of February
Independent Santa Fe vs. Union Magdalena
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Stadium: El Campin
Television: Win/Win+
Once Caldas DAF vs. Millonaries FC
Time: 4:10 p.m.
Stadium: Palogrande
TV: Win+
Sports Tolima vs. Deportivo Cali
Time: 6:20 p.m.
Stadium: Manuel Murillo Toro
TV: Win+
Oil Alliance vs. Independent Medellin
Time: 8:30 p.m.
Stadium: Daniel Villa Zapata
TV: Win+
February 27
Boyaca Chico vs. sports grass
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Stadium: Independence
Television: Win/Win+
National Athletic vs. Atletico Huila
Time: 8:05 p.m.
Stadium: Atanasio Girardot
TV: Win+
