The home run of the first round of the First A category of the Colombian soccerin the Betplay League 2023-I, with eight clubs that will compete for a place in the grand final of the contest.
Águilas Doradas, Pasto, Millionaires, Nacional, Boyacá Chicó, América de Cali, Alianza Petrolera and Independiente Medellín These are the eight teams that will bid to win the coveted trophy: they earned their place by occupying the first eight places of the 20 that competed in the regular phase of the championship. Below, all the news and what you need to know about Colombian soccer.
How is Group A made up?
Group A has Alianza Petrolera leading with 8 units, the same number of points as Atlético Nacional. Deportivo Pasto is third with 3 units. Rionegro Águilas closes with a point.
|
POSITION
|
EQUIPMENT
|
POINTS
|
P.J.
|
1
|
OIL ALLIANCE
|
8
|
4
|
2
|
NATIONAL ATL
|
8
|
4
|
3
|
GRASS RIP
|
3
|
4
|
4
|
RIONEGRO A.
|
1
|
4
How is Group B made up?
Group A has Millionaires first with 10 units. Boyacá Chico is second with five, América de Cali has 4 and Independiente Medellín closes with 2 points.
|
POSITION
|
EQUIPMENT
|
POINTS
|
P.J.
|
1
|
millionaires
|
10
|
4
|
2
|
BOYACÁ CHICO
|
5
|
4
|
3
|
AMERICA FROM CALI
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
IND MEDELLIN
|
2
|
4
What were the results of the third day?
Group A: Rionegro Águilas 0-1 Atl Nacional
Alianza Petrolera 1-0 Dep Pasto
B Group: Millionaires 2-1 America Cali
Ind Medellin 0-0 Boyaca Chico
What is the qualifying format like?
The team that finishes in the first position of each zone will qualify for the grand final. There will be six days to determine the leader of each group.
What Colombian team did the owners of Independiente del Valle buy?
Atletico Huila dreams of an improvement after the arrival of investors became official: the owners of Independiente del Valle bought the club, so the fans of the team that finished last in the BetPlay League began to get excited. The goalkeeper Sebastián Viera has a chance of becoming the first addition. The Uruguayan will leave Junior, a club that has already made the news official after 11 years on the squad, and Huila could shake up the market with this signing.
