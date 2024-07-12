The 2024 Copa América is coming to an end and there is still the fight for third and fourth place between Uruguay and Canada. The Charruas They couldn’t handle it Colombia and fell by the minimum, while the Canadians They lost again by 2 to 0 against the Argentina.
Below, we leave all the necessary information prior to this meeting between Uruguay and Canada:
City: Charlotte, United States
Stadium: Bank of America Stadium
Date: July 13
Schedule: 8:00 p.m. (United States), 9:00 p.m. (Argentina) 6:00 p.m. (Mexico), 2:00 a.m. (Spain)
Referee: To define
VAR: To define
They have only faced each other twice in their entire history, and both times were victories for Uruguay.
They first met in 1986, when on February 2 of that year, at the Orange Bowl Stadium, Miami, Florida, United States, Omar Borrás’s “Charrúa” team beat their rival 3-1.
The other one was relatively recently: in 2022, at the Tehelné pole (Bratislava) and in front of 22,500 people, Uruguay won 2-0 with goals from Darwin Núñez and de la Cruz, two men who in 2024 are part of the sky-blue squad led by Marcelo “Loco” Bielsa.
