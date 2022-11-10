Latest Chivas transfer news: Vega, Cortizo, Aguirre, Violante, Fabián, ‘Pocho’ and ‘Toro’ Guzmán and more

The teams are already thinking about the Closing Tournament 2023, of Liga MX, among them, Chivas, which once again was left to duty and for this they have started a new project, where they thanked Ricardo Pelaez as sports director Richard Chain as a helmsman to welcome the Spanish Ferdinand Iron and to Serbian Veljko Paunovićrespectively.
President Amaury Vergara He hopes that this time will be good for the Sacred Flock and that he can return to the top to fight for the titles, knowing for now the first two casualties that were Jesus Molina Y Michael Poncealthough there is talk of others that could be used as currency.
Here are the latest transfer news from Guadalajara:
It was barely revealed that Chivas wants the Puebla footballer as his reinforcement and now the America He would also be bidding to take it away, not forgetting that Leon had also already raised his hand.
At 26 years old, the midfielder had a great semester with the sweet potato growers, so much so that he drew the attention of other clubs.
Chivas He still wants to bring players to his ranks, among them, there are the element of Toluca and Xolos, future promises that are even sparring with the Mexican team to prepare for the World Cup.
The choricero is a left back and has shown great qualities since his debut in October 2020, being Juan Carlos Cartagena of TUDN who revealed the interest.
In the case of Bullwho is a defender, the negotiations would be on the right track, indicated W Sports. In addition to this, it is mentioned that the club’s first offer was rejected, since they sought an exchange with Antonio Brisenowhich did not convince, however, in the Pack they are willing to listen to a new offer.
During a chat with Aztec TVthe current champion with Pachuca confessed that he already offered to go to the Guadalajaraa club with which he signed a while ago before the doping problem that brought down the purchase.
“Well, like everything else, we know that they are serious institutions, very big, too big. He plays with Mexican cigars. I hope one day I can return. An agreement would have to be reached with the club, now we see it more for the club than for me, but I would be interested in hearing the offers and a more serious project “he declared.
The little it has always been in the orbit of the Sacred Flock.
The little became one of the casualties of Chivasremaining as a free agent, something that Pumas will seek to take advantage of, since it is already studying the hiring of the Olympic medalist, which would not generate any cost.
The left back has also been linked with Querétaro, which offered him a short contract and half of the last salary received in Verde Valle.
In the week it became known that the chapito renewed his contract with Guadalajarahowever, in the column Tap Filtering of Halftime It is mentioned that the real intention of the club is to use it as a bargaining chip for another element that can attract their attention.
In the event that no one approaches from the right side, the youth squad will remain in the fold without any problem.
The new strategist Chivasthe Serbian Veljko Paunovićalready has a coaching staff: the Portuguese Nuno Miguel Gomesthe south african Quinton Fortune and the Argentine, the latter with experience in Aztec football as an assistant in scratched Y Pachuca with the Uruguayan diego alonso.
So much Fortune What gums worked with the European when he commanded the Reading from England.
Another of the many players who has the Guadalajara for all the MX League will return to the fold, having completed his loan with the Athletic San Luiswhere he played 21 games, scoring one goal.
The Dumb is becoming one of the most desired in the winter market because it interests Chivas, America Y TolucaTherefore, Santos Laguna would have already set a fixed price to sell it.
According to Axel Ramirezof ‘Warrior Mode’, the figure would be close to six million dollars. Given this, Guadalajara would have the plan to include a player in the operation, in order to lower the price.
A few days ago it was commented that the youth squad had a talk in Spain with Ferdinand Iron for his interest in returning to the club.
However, if the attacker Mazatlan wants to return would receive a fairly low salary, similar to that of the youth squad.
It is widely rumored that the striker will not return to the fold by 2023 due to the interest of several teams and the possibility of having a good World Cup that makes him stand out to be of interest to European teams.
Added to this, according to recent reports, the Wolverhampton Wanderers from England, where he plays Raul Jimenezclosely follows the Gru, as they see him as a possible replacement for the Wolf of Tepeji.
The midfielder ended his loan with the Tapatiosubsidiary of Chivas on the Expansion Leagueand is already with Blue Cross waiting for a new opportunity.
It has been known for some time that the left back could become Cruz Azul’s loss, since the last semester saw very little action due to an injury and later a nose job. The Machine decided not to make the purchase option valid and he must return to Guadalajara.
