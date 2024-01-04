Looking ahead to the 2024 Clausura Tournament, Liga MX, Chivas He has only announced the defense as a reinforcement Jose Castillocoming from Pachucawhile you are going down, those of Hiram Mier, Cristián 'Chicote' Calderón, Jesús 'Tepa' González, Zahid Muñoz, Oscar Macias and Angel Zaldivarwho no longer entered into plans.
With a week and a half left to start the new championship, the team led by the Argentine Fernando Gago He still has no signs of wanting to sign to fight for the title.
Here are the latest news on signings, withdrawals and rumors from the Flock heading to C2024:
Atlético San Luis announced the incorporation of the two players from the Tapatíoof the Expansion Leaguesubsidiary of Chivas.
This will be the midfielder's second stage with the Potosinos, while El Tepa, who plays as a forward, will have his first.
By not entering into plans Chivasthe Mexican with also Peruvian nationality could leave the Liga MX.
Juanfutbol reported that the Sporting Cristal from Peru is in negotiations to acquire the services of the forward. Likewise, there is talk of a possible return of the attacker to the Puebla.
More news about Chivas
According to the transfer specialist Fernando Esquivelthe left end of Chivas would have refused to sign with Blue Cross. The reason for the negotiations to fall would be that he refused to sign the performance and discipline clauses in the offered contract.
Supposedly, La Maquina already gave him an ultimatum, if it is not closed this week there will be no signing.
On the other hand, according to ESPNthe end of Chivas interests the Galatasaray of Türkiye, although for now there is no negotiation.
Gru has six months left on his contract with the Flock.
Although at first it had been assured that the midfielder would reach the Atlético San Luisin the end it was not like that, since it was announced as a reinforcement of Braveson loan.
The midfielder saw very little action with Chivasbeing more with the subsidiary of Tapatíoof the Expansion League.
According to Super Sportsthe forward of Chivas will leave Verde Valle to put on the jacket of Braves of Juarez for final sale. The Cello was on loan the last tournament with Atlético San Luisbut now he will sign for four years with the border team after not entering the rojiblancos' plans.
Fernando Esquivel revealed that Juarez They officially withdrew their offers to sign the forward and midfielder because Guadalajara backed out and will keep both players.
Due to this, the red and white board had to financially compensate the border team because it breached the agreement.
Supposedly El Chicote already had everything arranged to reach the Necaxa by not having renewed with Chivas due to the issue of indiscipline clauses added to the contract. However, in the end, the left back surprised by signing with the America as a free agent, a shield that he will defend for the next three years.
It is known that the team has made several hires, but thinking about the future, since the signings are for the Tapatíoof the Expansion League.
Apparently the Guadalajara institution already has everything arranged with Santos Laguna to take the attacker with a selection process. The left winger signed to arrive with the under-23s.
Considered a promise of TapatíoChivas still sold it to Pachuca because he entered the operation for Jose Castillo.
Journalist Jesus Hernandez He explained on his channel Youtube that the forward had only six months left on his contract, so he asked to be sold to leave some money for the Flock.
The Tuzos obtained 50 percent of their letter, the rest remains with the rojiblanco club.
