With a week and a half left to start the new championship, the team led by the Argentine Fernando Gago He still has no signs of wanting to sign to fight for the title.

Here are the latest news on signings, withdrawals and rumors from the Flock heading to C2024:

Welcome, @tepaglez9! ✍️ We announce striker José de Jesús González as our second addition ahead of the #Clausura2024. 📝 https://t.co/SLChIyQXM9#WithAlmaPotosina pic.twitter.com/T4oeyZzCXM — Atlético de San Luis (@AtletideSanLuis) December 27, 2023

This will be the midfielder's second stage with the Potosinos, while El Tepa, who plays as a forward, will have his first.

Juanfutbol reported that the Sporting Cristal from Peru is in negotiations to acquire the services of the forward. Likewise, there is talk of a possible return of the attacker to the Puebla.

Supposedly, La Maquina already gave him an ultimatum, if it is not closed this week there will be no signing.

On the other hand, according to ESPNthe end of Chivas interests the Galatasaray of Türkiye, although for now there is no negotiation.

Gru has six months left on his contract with the Flock.

🚨🐴 OFFICIAL. Zahid Muñoz is a NEW PLAYER for FC Juárez. pic.twitter.com/9XKbGG8BVk — Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) December 30, 2023

The midfielder saw very little action with Chivasbeing more with the subsidiary of Tapatíoof the Expansion League.

#BravosxFSMX In information in conjunction with @rodrigocamacho_ Ángel Zaldívar will be a new player for the Braves, the forward from Guadalajara arrives in a definitive purchase (approximately 1 million dollars) and today he arrived in Ciudad Juárez. @CentralFOXMX @FOXSportsMX pic.twitter.com/VSfzz3nZtm — Jaqueline Almodovar (@JaquelineAlmod1) January 4, 2024

Due to this, the red and white board had to financially compensate the border team because it breached the agreement.

Welcome to the champion, Cristian! 🦅 pic.twitter.com/4giIxxHsOy — Club América (@ClubAmerica) January 3, 2024

🔛🚨EXCLUSIVE! TO CHIVAS ✅🐐 Diego Martinez (19), left winger, signed with Club Deportivo Guadalajara. National under-17-20 team. I would reach the sub-23/Tapatío category. He will look to earn a place in the first team. Agile, fast, confrontational in the 1vs1 duel. pic.twitter.com/PJmaCByvMI — UnicoSantista (@UnicoSantista) January 4, 2024

Apparently the Guadalajara institution already has everything arranged with Santos Laguna to take the attacker with a selection process. The left winger signed to arrive with the under-23s.

What do you think? 🔴 Luis Puente left Chivas to go to Pachuca, he entered as part of José Castillo's negotiation. 🤔Was it good? o Will it be the first great sin of the #ChivasdeHierro⚔️? @quierotv_gdl pic.twitter.com/1LaYEkCp3L — Ricardo Duran 🍿 (@RickDurantv) January 3, 2024

Journalist Jesus Hernandez He explained on his channel Youtube that the forward had only six months left on his contract, so he asked to be sold to leave some money for the Flock.

The Tuzos obtained 50 percent of their letter, the rest remains with the rojiblanco club.