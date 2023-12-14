After having fallen in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MX, Chivas He is already analyzing his possible incorporations for the next Clausura 2024, and little by little it will become known who is no longer included in the plans, just as happened with the defender Hiram Mierwho was already fired after five years defending the colors of the institution.
Here we leave you the latest transfer news from Guadalajara:
Journalist Alex Ramirez of Warrior Mode commented that Chivas would be after the services of the youth squad and midfielder Santos Laguna, who due to lack of minutes could go out to find accommodation for the next semester. However, there would be competition because other interested parties are Necaxa and Toluca.
According to the report of Jesus Hernandezhe Pachuca is interested in negotiating the return of Pocho for Clausura 2024. The plan could be a barter for one of his players such as Fidel Ambriz either Eric Sanchezof Lion and the Tuzos, respectively.
The midfielder has two more years on his contract with ChivasHowever, in the last semester he was relegated to the bench without even seeing action in the team's elimination in the quarterfinals.
The young defender Pachuca draws the attention of the board of directors Chivas.
Whoever is considered a promise of the Tuzos does not frown upon joining the rojiblancos.
The Hidalgo youth player already debuted in the Apertura 2021 and in the Apertura 2023 he participated in nine matches, all as a starter.
In Chivas It seems like anyone can do whatever they want. Despite his indiscipline, El Chicote could remain with the Flock, since according to the journalist's information Rodrigo Camachothe people from Guadalajara agreed to renew the left back for at least one more year.
In addition to this, several reports indicate that the clauses that the Guadalajara team seeks to implement in a new agreement is to shield itself from some off-field situation, which the defender did not like, as well as a possible reduction in his salary, for this reason it is not known either. they have been able to fix in the previous days.
After his good championship with Puebla By scoring eleven goals, including the Liguilla, the forward is in the sights of several teams, one of them is Chivas. However, it is mentioned that La Franja already rejected the first offer from the rojiblanco club. Given this, Blue Cross would have launched another better offer, as was announced by the Journal THIS.
Guadalajara put up two million dollars, while La Maquina would be willing to put up four million dollars. Other interested parties are Pachuca, Toluca, Atlas and Necaxa.
The camoteros seek to receive at least five million dollars, although their ideal plan is for it to be close to seven million dollars. After all this, the red and whites offered again, willing to give up to two players more money.
The Nene would be practically armored by the Guadalajara when negotiating a contract that ranges from four to five years. His current contract expires on December 31, but everything is going in good shape to extend his relationship, as the portal announced. Halftime.
The source explained that they want to make it official before the team returns to the preseason.
As it had been handled, the striker is no longer considered by Chivassince it was informed by the board after a meeting.
The attacker has been given the freedom to negotiate with another team, facilitating everything, whether it be a sale or a loan. I could play in the Liga MX wave MLS.
It seems that the plans are not working out Guadalajarasince the midfielder they longed for so much has already renewed his bond with the Mazatlan until 2026.
The only way to get him off the team is with a very attractive offer.
In accordance with Fernando Esquivel, Chivas He would have already launched a formal offer for Chicharito to wear the red and white jacket again. However, the amount offered was not disclosed. It should be remembered that the forward did not renew his contract with The Los Angeles Galaxy and is free.
Several Mexican teams want to repatriate the Mexican left back from the Racing Genk from Belgium.
America, Chivas, Striped, Tigers and Blue Cross have already asked about their services, however, the conditions of the Smurfs They have been a hindrance, apart from the fact that the price can be high.
The national team and its entourage will analyze the offers.
According to the transfer specialist Fernando EsquivelGuadalajara has rejected offers for the left winger, one from Saudi Arabia for 3.5 million dollars and another from Brazil for three million dollars.
The Sacred Flock hopes to sell it for at least five million dollars, although Gru is considering going for free.
It was confirmed that the club closed the arrival of the 18-year-old midfielder, who trained in The Los Angeles Galaxyadding minutes on the franchise's second team.
The Mexican-American can play as a midfielder or pivot and will arrive to fight for the starting position Ruben Gonzalez.
The forward completed his loan with the Atlético San Luisscoring two goals America in the semi-finals.
However, it would not be contemplated by the Flock, since the journalist Gibran Araige revealed that they are thinking about placing him in another squad, although for now there is no offer for him.
Like every transfer market, the Bomber's name is heard to return to the Liga MXespecially now that his contract with Los Angeles FC of the MLSHowever, he stated that he was happy in the institution, which seeks to renew him.
“My contract says that on Sunday (last December 10) I am free. It's the only thing I know for sure because it's what's written on the paper; “Everyone knows how happy I am in Los Angeles, how happy I am on this team, but it's a job, it's a business.”expressed La Hyena.
Once again it seems far away that he wears the jacket of the club that formed him, and his brother recently Alejandro Vela He assured that the striker would only wear the team's jacket in Mexico. Cancun FCcurrent champion of the Expansion Leagueall because it is his hometown.
One of the exchanges that the Chivas is to give to Daniel Rios by the front of the Pachuca.
Sources in both clubs assure that they are analyzing it in order for the two attackers to improve their productivity.
