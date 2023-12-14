🚨 FIRST LOSS OF CHIVAS 🚨 Hiram Mier is the first casualty of Chivas, this is how he says goodbye to the team with this message on his social networks. “Today I say goodbye to this great club, the most beloved, the most Mexican, the greatest”#Chivas #HiramMier pic.twitter.com/OV2aIikuZO — TVC Deportes (@TVCDeportes) December 7, 2023

The midfielder has two more years on his contract with ChivasHowever, in the last semester he was relegated to the bench without even seeing action in the team's elimination in the quarterfinals.

🔴⚪️ SIGNING IN SIGHT José Castillo right back of Tuzos is VERY close to being the first reinforcement of CHIVAS The red and white board is working on the final details, the Tuzos player NO longer traveled to preseason. With Info from Hugo Ramirez the Chef @TUDNMEX pic.twitter.com/Np12w96AJC — Erick López 🛸 (@_ericklo) December 14, 2023

Whoever is considered a promise of the Tuzos does not frown upon joining the rojiblancos.

The Hidalgo youth player already debuted in the Apertura 2021 and in the Apertura 2023 he participated in nine matches, all as a starter.

In addition to this, several reports indicate that the clauses that the Guadalajara team seeks to implement in a new agreement is to shield itself from some off-field situation, which the defender did not like, as well as a possible reduction in his salary, for this reason it is not known either. they have been able to fix in the previous days.

Guadalajara put up two million dollars, while La Maquina would be willing to put up four million dollars. Other interested parties are Pachuca, Toluca, Atlas and Necaxa.

The camoteros seek to receive at least five million dollars, although their ideal plan is for it to be close to seven million dollars. After all this, the red and whites offered again, willing to give up to two players more money.

The source explained that they want to make it official before the team returns to the preseason.

The attacker has been given the freedom to negotiate with another team, facilitating everything, whether it be a sale or a loan. I could play in the Liga MX wave MLS.

The only way to get him off the team is with a very attractive offer.

America, Chivas, Striped, Tigers and Blue Cross have already asked about their services, however, the conditions of the Smurfs They have been a hindrance, apart from the fact that the price can be high.

The national team and its entourage will analyze the offers.

The Sacred Flock hopes to sell it for at least five million dollars, although Gru is considering going for free.

🚨 Chivas acquires midfielder Brandon Téllez from La Galxy. For me one of the best 2005 talents on the national team, chosen last year among the 60 best prospects in the world in his category by The Guardian In principle it would arrive for Tapatío, but be careful… pic.twitter.com/fBvZeeXI9A — Yeudiel Pacheco  (@yeudielpacheco) December 13, 2023

The Mexican-American can play as a midfielder or pivot and will arrive to fight for the starting position Ruben Gonzalez.

However, it would not be contemplated by the Flock, since the journalist Gibran Araige revealed that they are thinking about placing him in another squad, although for now there is no offer for him.

“My contract says that on Sunday (last December 10) I am free. It's the only thing I know for sure because it's what's written on the paper; “Everyone knows how happy I am in Los Angeles, how happy I am on this team, but it's a job, it's a business.”expressed La Hyena.

Once again it seems far away that he wears the jacket of the club that formed him, and his brother recently Alejandro Vela He assured that the striker would only wear the team's jacket in Mexico. Cancun FCcurrent champion of the Expansion Leagueall because it is his hometown.

Sources in both clubs assure that they are analyzing it in order for the two attackers to improve their productivity.