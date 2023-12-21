Here we leave you the latest transfer news from Guadalajara:

🇫🇷 OFFICIAL: Fernando Gago is the new coach of Guadalajara 🇫🇷 📝 This is all you need to know 👉 https://t.co/dPGwLA0bd8 pic.twitter.com/18WC8GYwvY — CHIVAS (@Chivas) December 20, 2023

“Young, international, figure, winning mentality and eager to mold the future stars of the Flock”could be read on the club's social networks.

José Castillo, closed as Chivas' first REINFORCEMENT for Clausura 2024https://t.co/fE7uRaJ3U7 pic.twitter.com/nuLRxPVWWZ — MedioTiempo (@mediotiempo) December 19, 2023

The defender's contract is for four years.

After the captain's departure Nestor Vidrio, the Cañoneros are looking for someone with experience, which the 34-year-old defender has. In a few days his signing could become official.

For now, Chivas He has already sent a formal offer for the midfielder that would involve money plus a player. La Fiera analyzes.

🚨⛪️ CONFIRMED x @365scoresMX. Tepa González and Óscar Macías will be NEW PLAYERS for Atlético San Luis. 🟢 Total agreement between Directives for the transfer for 1 year with purchase option, the same in both cases. 🟢 ASL will absorb the majority of the % of Mexicans' salaries.… pic.twitter.com/t6X7lCajYp — Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) December 16, 2023

They will soon travel to San Luis for medical tests and sign.

🇲🇨 Thank you, @VPaunovicfor your combative spirit and for having been another ChivaBrother during this year. 📝➡️ https://t.co/CBnWRYMNbe pic.twitter.com/DkWLABDgxQ — CHIVAS (@Chivas) December 16, 2023

On the club's networks, he was thanked for his work: “Thank you, Veljko Paunovic, for your fighting spirit and for having been another ChivaBrother this year”.

‼️ Emanuel Gutiérrez (21) who spent the last semester in Rayados where he played 12 games with the 23 comes to #Chivas The forward debuted in 2022 in Liga MX pic.twitter.com/3PXM3BVUBJ — Yeudiel Pacheco  (@yeudielpacheco) December 18, 2023

Either way, the attacker would participate with the Tapatío of the Expansion League and if he shows great qualities he would jump to the first team.

The left back also has a contract until the summer of 2026.

🚨👤: Oscar Whalley has informed the board that, due to the arrival of Fernando Gago as the new coach, he wishes to stay to compete for ownership in goal. 🗞️ @fer_esquivel22🥇 pic.twitter.com/1YPUdlSX73 — Chivas Universal (@ChivasUniverse) December 20, 2023

Given this news, the Spaniard will also stay in the fold.