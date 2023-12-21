Chivas could not reach a new final of the Liga MX after having been eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2023. Due to this, they seek to improve their performance in the Clausura 2024 Tournament, but now they will try it with the Argentine Fernando Gago on the bench, after the Serbian's resignation Veljko Paunovic.
Here we leave you the latest transfer news from Guadalajara:
The Guadalajara club officially announced the Argentine as its new technical director. This will be the third team that Pintita will lead, after having taken the reins of Aldosivi and Racing Avellanedaalthough with the latter he won two titles in 2022: International Super Cup and Champions Trophy.
“Young, international, figure, winning mentality and eager to mold the future stars of the Flock”could be read on the club's social networks.
As had been mentioned, Chivas closed the signing of the side Pachuca in definitive transfer. The Tuzos tried in every way to get the red and white youth player into the negotiation Armando Gonzalezwho plays as a forward, however, Guadalajara did not accept him.
The defender's contract is for four years.
The central defender who left behind Chivaswould now join the Mazatlan to stay active in Mexican soccer.
After the captain's departure Nestor Vidrio, the Cañoneros are looking for someone with experience, which the 34-year-old defender has. In a few days his signing could become official.
After quickly failing in Club World Cup, Lion is evaluating the situation of its current workforce.
For now, Chivas He has already sent a formal offer for the midfielder that would involve money plus a player. La Fiera analyzes.
Fernando Esquivel shared that El Tepa and the midfielder will be new players of the Atlético San Luis, which will absorb the majority of the percentage of salaries. There is already an agreement between directors for the transfer for one year with an option to purchase. Both will have automatic performance clauses: the forward for goals scored, Macías for minutes played.
They will soon travel to San Luis for medical tests and sign.
Last week the Serbian presented his resignation as coach of Chivas and on Friday his departure became a reality. After a year at the institution, where he managed to reach a final and the quarterfinals, the European says goodbye to the Flock.
On the club's networks, he was thanked for his work: “Thank you, Veljko Paunovic, for your fighting spirit and for having been another ChivaBrother this year”.
Journalist Jesus Hernandez reported that the Flock has an agreement with Chicharito regarding what he could receive in salary, helped by the team's main sponsors such as the car brand. MG and sportswear Cougar. However, the communicator also explained that the problem is not the salary but that the forward has four other offers, something that he has not resolved.
According to the reporter Ricardo Duranso much Chivas as Blue Cross They do not take a dim view of exchanging Gru for Charly. However, the red and white team also wants to make a profit from the transfer of the left winger, after the strong investment made.
Yeudiel Pacheco of Fox Sports announced that Guadalajara hired the forward, who is classified as a promise since his debut with Blue Cross in 2022. In the 2023 Apertura he scored a goal with Striped.
Either way, the attacker would participate with the Tapatío of the Expansion League and if he shows great qualities he would jump to the first team.
According Jesus Hernandez, Chivas He would be willing to sell his youth player only if they receive a great offer. It should be remembered that in the summer it was rumored that the defender would not be released if it were not for a price of less than 15 million dollars, which was indicated after the interest of Striped.
The left back also has a contract until the summer of 2026.
The goalkeeper had expressed his desire to leave the team since he could not compete for ownership, however, now with the arrival of Fernando Gago They have already told him that he will be able to fight for the position.
Given this news, the Spaniard will also stay in the fold.
