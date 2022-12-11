The Club Deportivo Guadalajara is carrying out its preseason and is in full tour of Spain prior to its return to Guadalajara lands to continue preparing the debut in the Clausura 2023 tournament that will start next Saturday, January 7 at 9:10 p.m. to the Sultana del Norte against Club de Fútbol Monterrey.
While that happens, we share the most recent news that has emerged around the rojiblanco team that works under the new management of Fernando Hierro as sports director and Veljko Paunovic as technical director.
On December 8, they held their first preparation match on their tour of Spain against Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez and they were left with the victory by the minimum difference 1-0 with a score of Fernando Beltran.
According to information from Millenniumit was revealed that the coach of Rebaño Sagrado and the rojiblancos would have made a juicy offer for the player from newcastle Under-21, Santiago Munoz. Who barely added four unofficial matches, with the English Premier League team and that his loan is about to end.
Said medium pointed out that in the Perla Tapatia they would have put on the table 2.5 million dollars and it only remains to wait for the response of the Warriors who own their letter, who have a week to answer whether or not they accept the proposal.
After passing through the Portland Timbers of Major League Soccer (MLS) of the United States, the defender Jose Carlos Van Rankin He returned to Guadalajara, but was ruled out of the list of elements that made the trip to Spain and joined the ranks of the Rayos under the orders of Andres Lillini.
Finally ended the link Alexis Pena with the Sacred Flock, one of the players who arrived in the era Pelaez and that he never made his debut with the first team, after several off-pitch problems that kept him from being considered. He has now been announced as the definitive player for Necaxa, the club from which he left for Guadalajara, with a definitive contract that binds him to the club until 2025.
One day after this friendly commitment in Spain against Athletic Bilbao, Guadalajara will return to Perla Tapatía, where they will continue their pre-season work. Then there will be four more friendly matches as part of their participation in the Sky Cup.
In said friendly preparation tournament, they will compete in Group B. On Friday, December 16, Chivas will face Mazatlán, at 9:00 p.m., on the field of the Jalisco Stadium. On Monday the 17th, on the same stage and again at 9:00 p.m., they will face Santos Laguna. On Friday, December 23, they will visit Tigres, on the field of the Estadio Universitario.
Later, the team will have a break so that the players can spend Christmas with their families. And they will resume the preparation matches on Tuesday, December 27, at 9:00 p.m., playing the Clásico Tapatío against Atlas, again at the Jalisco Stadium.
In the event that Chivas won Group B, then the possibility of playing the Sky Cup final would be opened, on Friday, December 30 at 8:00 p.m. at the Jalisco Stadium, against the winner of sector A, which makes up America, Cruz Azul, Pumas, Necaxa Y Toluca.
This Sunday, December 11, the chiverío played in San Mamés his second preseason game on his tour of Spain against Athletic Bilbao where he lost 2-0 and thus will return to Mexico to continue his preparation for his debut in the Clausura 2023.
