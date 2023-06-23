What do you think of the performance of Daniel Ríos? 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/gHndHsd4GD — Gerardo Velázquez de León (@gvlo2008) June 20, 2023

In this way, it is expected that the striker enters as a substitute, while the player from American football is together with Alexis Vega in the upper part of the field.

Although they also have an extreme in their sights. The soccer player Mauro Lainez ended his loan with the Braves de Juárez and reported with the Águilas del América, the team that owns his letter, however, it seems difficult for the new coach to take it into account, so Chivas will enter there to play his signing.

Alan Pulido could return to Mexico… But to Cruz Azul! 😳

However, the signing could fall unexpectedly, and it is that in the last hours it has been known that Cruz Azul has already raised his hand for ‘Puligol’, whom they will try to sign based on bills to accept the offer.

Fernando Beltrán is thirsty for revenge and "threats" Liga MX with a Chivas title

It was in an interview where he revealed that they are thirsty for revenge and will seek at all costs to be in the final to achieve their goal.

“With the same desire (they will face the tournament). We stayed close. Now we feel more responsible for wanting to win that championship. We have to start well. We have to become strong”he asserted.