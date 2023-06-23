The Chivas del Guadalajara team has already left behind the bitter pill they suffered when they lost in the grand final against Tigres.
Now, the team led by coach Veljko Paunovic have turned the page and are already preparing the start of the 2023 Opening Tournament.
On this occasion, at 90min we present you with the most recent news from the rojiblanco team: the signing of Alan Pulido falters, the board of directors decides who will be the striker for the following semester and more.
Between the director Fernando Hierro and the strategist Veljko Paunovic they came to the conclusion that it will be the striker Daniel Ríos who will be the starter, by winning the place at the table from Ronaldo Cisneros.
In this way, it is expected that the striker enters as a substitute, while the player from American football is together with Alexis Vega in the upper part of the field.
Regarding the issue of transfers, Chivas continues to search for a striker to start the year-end semester in the best possible way.
Although they also have an extreme in their sights. The soccer player Mauro Lainez ended his loan with the Braves de Juárez and reported with the Águilas del América, the team that owns his letter, however, it seems difficult for the new coach to take it into account, so Chivas will enter there to play his signing.
In recent days at 90min we have informed you about Chivas’ interest in repatriating its star striker from the last title won, Alan Pulido, who is trying his luck in MLS with Sporting Kansas City.
However, the signing could fall unexpectedly, and it is that in the last hours it has been known that Cruz Azul has already raised his hand for ‘Puligol’, whom they will try to sign based on bills to accept the offer.
The midfielder Fernando Beltrán knows that in this tournament that is about to start they will seek to remove the thorn to reach the final again and achieve the long-awaited title.
It was in an interview where he revealed that they are thirsty for revenge and will seek at all costs to be in the final to achieve their goal.
“With the same desire (they will face the tournament). We stayed close. Now we feel more responsible for wanting to win that championship. We have to start well. We have to become strong”he asserted.
