The rojiblanco team finished their work in Isla Navidad to return to Guadalajara, where this Tuesday they will resume activity to understand the Serbian coach’s idea.

The players will carry out six training sessions from Tuesday, November 29 to Sunday, December 4 at Verde Valle, including a friendly game against Necaxa Thursday, December 1 at 10:30 a.m.

speaking for Chivas TV, the helmsman indicated that the team has worked on a physical level, on football concepts and style of play. In addition to this, he stressed that the team created high-quality plays, tested game patterns and raised his idea in the friendly against Colimawhich they won by a score of 4-0.

“We are just at the beginning, we know that there is still a lot of work and many weeks to reach the level we want to start the league from the beginning and for that we will continue working”he declared.

It was expected that JJ He was the starting striker in the 2022 Apertura, but unfortunately he was injured and was left out for the entire semester, however, he finally has a return date. The striker does field work and is still in the recovery process, after four and a half months since he underwent surgery.

“I stipulate that more or less by February I can return to the courts to play an official match, I have four and a half months, it is between six or seven months (recovery) and that is where they are already fulfilled. Right now I’m doing very well, throwing a date would be that way “shared the youth squad.

The sports director Fernando Hierro He announced that it will not depend on him if the rojiblanco forward stays or leaves the institution, since there is a lot of talk about his possibility of going to Europe, although in the end he did not want to go into much detail on the subject.

“That is no longer our decision, that is another type of Alexis decision. What is clear is that he is a magnificent player, everyone knows it, and from then on, he is competing with his team and what we want is for him to be calm, to compete well and for Mexico to go very far because that is good for mexican soccerdeclared to Fox Sports.

On the other hand, the Spaniard hinted that there are intentions to add reinforcements, which would happen once the World Cup ends.

“Yes, the first thing we have done is to be calm. We know that as long as there is a World Cup, the market takes it easy and it is a little longer, that has always been known because it happens in all the countries of the world “he added.

The Louse had its debut in Qatar 2022 when entering exchange against Argentina, without being able to change the face to the harsh situation. The attacker accepted that his dream debut was not happy, since nobody likes to lose and that they really need to hit the goal.

“I am not happy with the result, although I had my debut, but it was not what I expected. I wanted to win, nobody likes to lose. You have to raise your face, turn the page as soon as possible and seek victory in the next game. I think we played face to face. They play well, but we needed to get more to their goal and the ones they had took advantage of it. We have lacked arrival, shooting centers. We work in the definition week, but in the games we do not have an arrival. There is minimal hope, you have to raise your face. We have to take advantage of the opportunities that we have, score goals, work for this last game and leave everything on the pitch.”he exclaimed.

The attacker and the team reached an agreement to extend their relationship for the next three years, that is, until 2025. Patroness She is one of the historical players of the club since she became the first export of the president’s management Amaury Vergara Y Nelly Simonbecause in 2021 he left for the villarreal Spain, returning later to Verde Valle.