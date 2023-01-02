Finally, after a long time of waiting after the Qatar 2022 World Cup, we are a few days away from the start of the Mexican soccer Clausura 2023 tournament and Club Deportivo Guadalajara is excited about a new Era, a new sports project headed by for Fernando Hierro who brought with him the Spanish coach of Serbian origin Veljko Paunovic.
Everything is practically ready and after having been runners-up in the Cup for Mexico (friendly pre-season tournament), good results are predicted and the fans hope to have a good performance with the full incorporation of all reinforcements.
In this way, we leave you with the most recent news of the Sacred Flock prior to the start of its participation in the Clausura 2023 tournament.
Much has been said about what would be the new jewel of the Sacred Flock, during several tournaments behind the youth squad louis bridge He has stood out in the basic forces of the team, but he had not had the opportunity to play for the first team and everything indicates that this contest will finally see his debut in society.
The player already did preseason with the first team and was in the friendly matches, so it was thought that he could have been injured again and relapsed into his knee injury that almost kept him off the pitch for two years, but the player is in good condition to play.
reinforcements Victor Guzman and Daniel Rios they keep getting in shape. Coach Veljko Paunovic It will surely give them minutes for the debut in Liga MX against Monterrey on date 1 of the Clausura 2023.
For a few months it was said that ‘JJ‘ could return to the courts earlier than originally planned, around the month of February or March, so Jose Juan Macias He continues to do differentiated work, after suffering a cruciate ligament rupture, he is expected to reappear before the second half of the Clausura 2023.
It was thought that Alexis Vega He would not return to Mexico and would go to Europe after going to the World Cup with the Tricolor, now he is confident that 2023 is his year, since the footballer from Guadalajara assures that he prefers to be champion with the Flock than to go to Europe.
The attacker, who was present in Qatar 2022 with El Tri, makes no excuses for what is to come in the Clausura 2023.
“We know about the institution in which we are, we know everything that is at stake, I am no longer a rookie, I have experience, I have played several games in the First Division, but if you did not lift a trophy with Chivas, none of that is worth it, since I always arrived I’ve had it in mind.”
For vegawinning a title with the rojiblanca shirt would be something very special and one that the fans would be forever grateful for.
“I also believe that reaching a Final and being able to win it with this team, people will never forget you, it will take you forever and I had to live it since I was in Toluca, seeing Chivas champion in 2017 beating Tigres in the Final here was crazy. They love the players and I have the responsibility of being able to lift a trophy, to be remembered by all the Chivas hermanos”, he declared.
