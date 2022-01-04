The Chivas del Guadalajara team continues to study possible new reinforcements for the Clausura 2022. Compared to other tournaments, for the start of this season the senior managers have not opened their wallets and everything seems to indicate that they will not be reinforced from the better way.
Here we show you how they go the latest transfer news from the Sacred Herd for the start of the contest.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
One of the soccer players that is of interest to Chivas is Jurgen Damm. The Mexican sprinter is no longer part of Atlanta United’s plans, which is why he has been linked to the Guadalajara.
However, there are other Mexican clubs that have already raised their hands to take their services, so it will be a new element for the highest bidder.
On the other hand, one of the already confirmed discharges is that of Roberto Alvarado. The player is motivated and with the intention of being able to play a good role in the tournament that is about to start.
In a preparation match, ‘Piojo’ scored a goal and performed well on the field, so everything is ready to show his level of play this weekend at the Azteca Stadium.
One of Chivas’s wish players is Eduardo Aguirre. ‘El Mudo’ has become one of the so-called ‘bigwigs’ in this transfer market, where he is sought after by various clubs.
However, as the days go by, the interest has been fading, and there is still nothing concrete.
The front Erick torres he will no longer continue in Major League Soccer and his next destiny could be in Mexican soccer.
The ‘Cubo’ would be one of the last minute reinforcements for the team led by Marcelo Michel.
Some media indicate that much information about the case has not yet been revealed, to avoid criticism due to the low movement of transfers in the team. Will be?
#Latest #Chivas #news #Jürgen #Damm #Eduardo #Aguirre #Cubo #Torres
Leave a Reply