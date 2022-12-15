The Chivas del Guadalajara they closed their preseason in Spain with a victory and a defeat against Getafe (1-0) and Athletic Club (0-2), respectively. Now, those led by coach Veljko Paunovic are already preparing for their debut in the SKY Cup, where they will arrive in rhythm for the matches to be played.
Here we present the most relevant news that has emerged in recent days about the Sacred Flock.
next game
Tomorrow the chiverío begins activity of the cupbearer contest when the faces are seen before Mazatlanin a match to be played at 7:00 p.m. on the field of the Jalisco Stadium.
The rojiblancos share Group B with Mazatlán, Santos Laguna, Atlas and Tigres. You can enjoy the commitment through the TUDN signal.
Vega and Alvarado still do not report
Players Alexis Vega Y Robert Alvarado They still don’t report to the team. After their participation with the Mexican team in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the board of directors decided to give them a few extra days off before starting with the Cup for Mexico.
With information from the journalist Rodrigo Camacho, it will be tomorrow when they return to training alongside their other teammates.
It is expected that for the game against Santos Laguna next Monday, December 19, they will already be able to see activity with the club.
forward in sight
After not having made the arrival of any reinforcements for the Clausura 2023 yet official, in recent days much has been said about the fact that they are looking for a striker.
So far, the two viable options that sound like are Martin Barragan Y Daniel Rios. The former had an outstanding performance with Puebla in the tournament that ended, scoring 11 goals.
For his part, and if it happens, Ríos would be back with Chivas, since he currently plays in the MLS with Charlotte FC, a squad where he scored 7 goals in 27 games.
So far, the first option is that of Daniel Ríos, while plan ‘B’ is the striker from La Franja. With this, Chivas seeks to break the goal drought in the squad.
Chiquete’s goals in Chivas
One of the most beloved players by the Chivas fans is Jesus Gilberto Orozco. The footballer knows that he has already received the opportunity on the field and now he will seek to establish himself for the following semester.
In an interview, Chiquete detailed what his goals are in the short, medium and long term at the club, highlighting his desire to play in Europe.
“After Chivas, if it is for another team here, I prefer to stay at Chivas, because it is a very big institution, there is no other institution like it. The next step would be Europe, which is one of my dreams. I think in one or two years. Two years maximum. I would like to get to a Dutch league first, a training league, and then take the next step.”mentioned for Halftime.
So far, the defender has made 26 official matches with the club, where he has scored a goal and contributed 3 assists.
‘Canelo’ Angulo without statements about his departure
Another piece of news that has drawn attention among Chivas fans is the possible departure of Jesus Angulo to the lion
With the arrival of Madrid after the ‘mini’ preseason held in Spain, the ‘Canelo’ was escorted to avoid making statements about his departure.
And it is that in 90min it was possible to find out that Víctor Guzmán would arrive in his place, so the hours in Chivas seem to be numbered for the 25-year-old player.
Former Players Meeting
After 25 years of the title obtained against Toros Neza, which meant the tenth star for Chivas, the actors of that championship met to remember moments.
men like Alberto Coyote, ‘Shark’ Sanchez, paulo cesar chavez, Ignacio Vazquez, ‘Worm’ Naples, Noah Zarate, Guillermo Hernandez, Camilo Romero, Hector Castro Y Sergio Pachecothey had a coexistence, which was applauded by users on social networks.
#Latest #Chivas #news #sight #meeting #players #Chiquite #Orozcos #goals
Leave a Reply