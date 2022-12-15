Here we present the most relevant news that has emerged in recent days about the Sacred Flock.

Plan for Friday? 🤔

✅ Go to 🏟️ Jalisco

✅ Support us vs. Mazatlan with $100 pesos Who’s in? 🙋‍♂️

Get your 🎟️ here: https://t.co/F8gkQpxfQD 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/FLvNYFEULd — CHIVAS (@Chivas) December 14, 2022

The rojiblancos share Group B with Mazatlán, Santos Laguna, Atlas and Tigres. You can enjoy the commitment through the TUDN signal.

🔴 Slight change of plans in @Chivas. Alexis Vega and Roberto Alvarado will report with the team until Friday of this week. 🐐 The squad returns to training tomorrow with a view to the duel against @MazatlanFC . Vega and ‘Piojo’ will have a couple more days.@FOXSportsMX pic.twitter.com/xQYSJvx6RZ — Rodrigo Camacho (@rodrigocamacho_) December 14, 2022

With information from the journalist Rodrigo Camacho, it will be tomorrow when they return to training alongside their other teammates.

It is expected that for the game against Santos Laguna next Monday, December 19, they will already be able to see activity with the club.

Ángel Zaldivar in 2022:

4 goals in 14 games… goal every 3.5 games. Daniel Ríos in 2022:

7 goals in 27 games… goal every 3.8 games. I don’t think it’s about Chivas bringing just to bring. If he is not better than Zaldivar, why? pic.twitter.com/MLHx8lEdBX — Jesus Bernal (@Jesus_Bernal) December 15, 2022

So far, the two viable options that sound like are Martin Barragan Y Daniel Rios. The former had an outstanding performance with Puebla in the tournament that ended, scoring 11 goals.

For his part, and if it happens, Ríos would be back with Chivas, since he currently plays in the MLS with Charlotte FC, a squad where he scored 7 goals in 27 games.

So far, the first option is that of Daniel Ríos, while plan ‘B’ is the striker from La Franja. With this, Chivas seeks to break the goal drought in the squad.

In an interview, Chiquete detailed what his goals are in the short, medium and long term at the club, highlighting his desire to play in Europe.

“After Chivas, if it is for another team here, I prefer to stay at Chivas, because it is a very big institution, there is no other institution like it. The next step would be Europe, which is one of my dreams. I think in one or two years. Two years maximum. I would like to get to a Dutch league first, a training league, and then take the next step.”mentioned for Halftime.

So far, the defender has made 26 official matches with the club, where he has scored a goal and contributed 3 assists.

Jesús Angulo left escorted after his possible transfer to Grupo Pachuca due to the arrival of Víctor Guzmán pic.twitter.com/2TmjdaCICl — I want tv (@quierotv_gdl) December 13, 2022

With the arrival of Madrid after the ‘mini’ preseason held in Spain, the ‘Canelo’ was escorted to avoid making statements about his departure.

And it is that in 90min it was possible to find out that Víctor Guzmán would arrive in his place, so the hours in Chivas seem to be numbered for the 25-year-old player.

25 years later @Chivas of the Tenth Who do you recognize??? pic.twitter.com/nZOliITj0B — Beto Coyote (@Beto6Coyote) December 14, 2022

men like Alberto Coyote, ‘Shark’ Sanchez, paulo cesar chavez, Ignacio Vazquez, ‘Worm’ Naples, Noah Zarate, Guillermo Hernandez, Camilo Romero, Hector Castro Y Sergio Pachecothey had a coexistence, which was applauded by users on social networks.