The Clausura 2023 tournament for Club Deportivo Guadalajara ended with the result they did not expect, since they wanted to finish with the champions’ trophy, however, that could not be and now, they continue to set their sights on the next tournament.
After the final, the team was summoned this Monday in Verde Valle to receive instructions and find out the calendar of what will come in the coming weeks. The campus will have a 13-day recess and must report on Monday, June 12 to undergo the rigorous medical and physical tests.
The rest of the work plan for the preseason towards Apertura 2023 and the Leagues Cup will be announced in the coming days. This was announced through a statement on their social networks.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The Department of Sports Sciences of Guadalajara reports on the state of Carlos Cisneroswho was injured during the second leg of the Clausura 2023 semifinals.
“Carlos Cisneros presented a complete tear of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, for which it was successfully repaired this Wednesday morning.”
“The prognosis for his return to the fields is between 7 and 8 months,” was what the doctors told the footballers that he will have time to recover from his injury.
After the end of the contest, the sports director of the rojiblanco team, the Spanish Fernando Hierro gave a press conference to give the balance of the contest, as well as answer some of the questions from the media.
According to leaks from Fox Sports, Fernando Hierro and Chivas would seek to bring back the MLS striker, Alan Pulidofor the next tournament. He was the team’s last scoring champion in 2017 and one of the great references of the rojiblanco title.
The attacker has only six months of contract with the Sporting KC, something that would motivate the club to sell him to get some asset for the club. Otherwise he would leave the institution as a free agent at the end of this season.
Jose Juan Macias He is one of the attackers that the rojiblanca squad has, but serious injuries have prevented him from playing in the last half, after suffering another knee problem in the final stretch of the preseason. The 23-year-old footballer is one of the highest salaries in Chivas and has a contract until June.
Despite his inactivity, Chivas made an important decision regarding Jose Juan Macias: they will renew his confidence by offering him a new contract, knowing that the striker probably cannot be available for the 2023 Opening.
#Latest #Chivas #news #Cisneros #recovery #time #Pulidos #return #renewal
Leave a Reply