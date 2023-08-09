We kick off Wednesday with the latest news and rumors from the Chelsea transfer market. Go to the end to know the last hour of the 90min hand.
One of the summer soap operas at Chelsea is close to being resolved. The blue team is about to announce a historic sponsorship agreement with the technology company Infinite Athlete, which will pay around 50 million per season for its logo to appear on the London team’s shirt. This ends with a problem that had haunted Chelsea since the end of last year and that had become apparent in the preseason, in which they played all their matches without appearing as a sponsor.
Chelsea have a very difficult time signing the 21-year-old midfielder, since, for the Brighton technical director, the offers so far for the Ecuadorian footballer are not of interest to him:
“The players sign contracts and they must respect them, and they do so. There has to be an agreement between all the parties and then there can be a transfer. We have not had acceptable offers (for Moisés Caicedo). He is our player. He has a contract with us for several years. We are also realistic if things change, we will study it.”
According to information from ‘RMC Sport’, the ‘blues’ would have reached a personal agreement with the French after presenting an offer of 30 million euros to Crystal Palace. It treats of a movement that seems decisive in the course of the French to an elite project in the league.
According to the information compiled by the Daily Mail, his termination clause stands at €23 million. A monetary amount that, by the way, the two-time winner of the Champions League would be willing to pay. In case of undertaking this operation, the Blues would recruit an Adams who would give a quality leap to their midfield.
Vlahovic’s operation would work in two directions. The signing of the Serbian by Chelsea would cause Romelu Lukaku to leave for Juventus. The Balkan striker is valued at approximately 46 million euros.
#Latest #Chelsea #transfer #market #news #rumours #Caicedo #Olise #Vlahovic
Leave a Reply