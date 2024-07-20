The German league is already moving into a transfer market that will improve both the performance of the Bundesliga and the clubs that make up the league. After a season in which Bayer Leverkusen was crowned champion, Bayern want to prevent it from happening again. Here are some rumours and some of the latest news from this transfer market in Germany:
Atletico Madrid are interested in RB Leipzig’s Mohamed Simakan, according to Florian Plettenberg. The club are looking to strengthen their defence and Simakan, valued at €40-45m, is an attractive option. However, the price tag could be a hurdle, especially considering Liverpool’s interest.
Borussia Dortmund icon Marco Reus is set to join the Los Angeles Galaxy after his contract expires, according to Fabrizio Romano. Reus will bring experience and leadership to the American club as he begins a new era in MLS.
Saudi Arabia’s Al Ittihad are willing to pay between 50 and 60 million euros for Kingsley Coman, according to Sport Bild. Although Bayern Munich have put Coman on the market, the player prefers to stay in Europe, which could complicate the transfer.
Mats Hummels, who is on a free transfer after leaving Borussia Dortmund, is being considered by Bologna as a replacement for Riccardo Calafiori. Hummels, with his vast experience, could bring defensive solidity and leadership to the Italian side, reports Gazzetta dello Sport.
Bayer Leverkusen have signed Martin Terrier from Stade Rennais for around €22m, according to Fabrizio Romano. A versatile attacker, Terrier will strengthen Leverkusen’s attack in their quest to maintain dominance in the Bundesliga and advance in Europe.
Bayern Munich are working on renewing Alphonso Davies’ contract, including a €150m release clause, according to Bild. However, salary negotiations remain a challenge, with Real Madrid closely monitoring the situation.
Bayern Munich and Manchester United are in contention for PSG’s Xavi Simons, according to Nick Semeraro. The young midfielder would prefer to join Bayern, which would be a major reinforcement for the German club.
Newcastle and Arsenal are interested in Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry, with Newcastle preparing a £40m bid, according to the Daily Mirror. Both clubs are looking to bolster their attacking options with the versatile German winger.
Manchester United have shown interest in Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah as an alternative to Matthijs de Ligt, according to Florian Plettenberg. Tah, a key figure at Leverkusen, could bolster the Red Devils’ defence next season.
AC Milan are in the market for a right-back and have made a bid for Tottenham’s Emerson Royal, which was rejected, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. Milan are now considering Jeremie Frimpong, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Issa Kaboré as alternatives.
