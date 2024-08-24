The transfer market in the Bundesliga remains hectic, with several clubs eyeing possible signings and departures. Here we present the most interesting news and rumours circulating around the German teams.
Xabi Alonso has achieved one of his seasonal goals by keeping Jonathan Tah at Bayer Leverkusen, despite strong interest from Bayern Munich. Speaking recently, Alonso stressed Tah’s importance in the team’s setup and his role as a leader in the dressing room. According to Sport, Tah’s retention strengthens the ‘Aspirins’ defence as they prepare for the defence of their Bundesliga title. This stability at the back is crucial for the club as they look to consolidate their performance in the competition.
Bayer Leverkusen have suffered a blow in the transfer market with the departure of Sepp van den Berg, who will join Brentford in the Premier League. The transfer, reported by Sport, involves an outlay of €30 million by the English club, plus an additional investment in young talent Gustavo Nunes. The loss of van den Berg represents a significant setback for Leverkusen, who had shown strong interest in the Dutch defender to strengthen their squad.
Promising striker Youssoufa Moukoko has been dumped by Real Betis, according to Bild. Borussia Dortmund had set a price of €15m for the forward, but Betis have opted to look for more affordable alternatives. The Seville club are now opting for Vitor Roque, who will arrive on loan from FC Barcelona, suggesting a change of strategy in their offensive planning. Moukoko will therefore have to consider other destinations as his future in the Bundesliga becomes uncertain.
Atletico Madrid midfielder Arthur Vermeeren, 19, is considering a loan move to gain minutes and experience. According to Fabrizio Romano, the player has three options on the table: RB Leipzig, Olympique de Marseille and Bayer Leverkusen. The loan is presented as an opportunity for Vermeeren to show his potential away from the Metropolitano, while Atletico continue to negotiate the arrival of Conor Gallagher to strengthen their midfield, which could affect the final decision on the young Belgian.
Stuttgart have secured 22-year-old Mali striker El Bilal Toure on a deal that involves a paid loan of €4m and a mandatory purchase option of €18m plus bonuses. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the deal, which also includes a 15% stake in any future sale to Atalanta. The addition underlines Stuttgart’s intention to bolster their attack with a player who has shown potential in Serie A, although his form last season was modest.
Stuttgart, who are preparing for the Champions League, have shown interest in Sevilla centre-back Loïc Badé. According to journalist Fabrice Hawkins, the German club has already started negotiations with the player’s entourage. Sevilla, for their part, would be willing to accept an offer of at least 20 million euros for the defender, which would represent a significant sale for the Andalusians. Stuttgart could close a crucial signing before the market closes.
The Alphonso Davies saga continues, with Real Madrid willing to pay up to 35 million euros for the Canadian full-back. Bayern Munich are not budging on their position, and could prefer to keep the player until the end of his contract in 2025. The Merengues could wait a year to sign him as a free agent, but they do not rule out an offer this summer. The resolution of this case is still in the hands of the Bavarian club.
