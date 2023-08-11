With the Bundesliga about to start, all the German teams accelerate to close all the signings that are still in the air and thus be able to start the season with the full squad. Although there is still no excessive rush because there is time left on the transfer market, everything has sped up quite a bit in recent days and we have a lot of news every day. These are the latest news from the Bundesliga transfer market:
After more than a year of negotiations, they tried to sign him last summer without success, Bayern Munich have reached an agreement with Tottenham for the signing of Harry Kane. The operation has risen to 110 million euros, and although the English have given in, there is still the ‘yes’ of the player, who is rumored to be waiting for Real Madrid. If nothing goes wrong, Kane will play under Tuchel’s orders next season.
Although the signing of Cancelo has been complicated and the interest in Iván Fresneda is still there, FC Barcelona does not stop looking for alternatives for that right-back who wants to leave Koundé. The last name to be associated with the Spanish club has been Frimpong, which under the orders of Xabi Alonso has proven to be a fundamental piece. Frimpong’s listing is estimated at around 30 million euros
Since last week, it was announced by the SportBild newspaper, that the sports management of Borussia Dortmund is looking for a new player for the forward. Hugo Ekitike is the player that Kehl has set his sights on for his attack, and it is that the PSG striker has not yet entered Luis Enrique’s plans and could leave this summer.
RB Leipzig has not hesitated to pull the checkbook in order to close the acquisition of a new central defender for the present and future. The German squad has invested no less than €35 million in order to finalize the incorporation of the 20-year-old center-back Castello Lukeba, a footballer who lands from Olympique de Lyon and signs for five seasons, as reported Fabrizio Romano.
Wout Weghorst is already a new Hoffenheim player after the German club and Burnley reached an agreement for the loan of the Dutch striker for one season. After his time at Manchester United, it seems that his situation at Burnley is not good and he is looking for a definitive destination away from Kompany’s team.
#Latest #Bundesliga #transfer #market #news #Kane #Frimpong
Leave a Reply