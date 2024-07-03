Club Atlético Boca Juniors returned to training, while the 2024 Copa América continues to attract all attention, with the aim of returning in the best possible way to the second half of the year in Argentine and continental football. We review the news.
The team led by Diego Martínez had the stellar participation in training of “Toto” Belmonte, central midfielder who sealed his contract for four years and became the second addition to the Xeneize (Gary Medel is the other).
Chelsea of England, one of the most important teams in their country and why not in the whole world, is in talks with Boca Juniors to acquire Aaron Anselminofootballer born in 2005 in the Argentine Republic, more precisely in Bernardo Larroude.
The 19-year-old is just beginning to take his first steps in the First Division of the team managed by Diego Martínez, but although he is just starting out, he has already shown good performances in the club’s top division, confirming what he had already been promising since the Lower Divisions.
Apparently they are selling it for USD 18 million but it will stay until 2025.
The New England Revolution, which has Tomás Chancalay in its ranks, was willing to pay seven million dollars gross for the xeneize forward, but the Football Council gave them the thumbs down. Will there be a new one?
The Tricolor hopes that the “Xeneize” will formally present the offer for the 25-year-old midfielder in order to move forward. They are willing to sell him, but only if the amount discussed is raised: 3 million dollars for 50% of the transfer. They are asking for a little more from Sao Paulo, Brazil.
One of Boca’s searches in this transfer market is a winger and the main option is Braian Aguirre, from Newell’s, for whom the Xeneize made several offers until finally it seems to have come to fruition. While the negotiations became more difficult, Román began to think of other options and one of those targeted is an old acquaintance: Carlos Palacios. However, it seems that the “Leproso” man will arrive.
