#TransferMarket | 🚨 TOTAL agreement for Aaron Anselmino to be a Chelsea REINFORCEMENT 🇬🇧. #Mouth He sells him for US$18,000,000 and remains on loan until 30/06/25 with a play-off in favor of the Blues in December.

🤝 Next week he is traveling to London for his medical check-up.… pic.twitter.com/BmZBAiRlav

— Transfer Market (@MDePasesArg) June 29, 2024