The current Bundesliga champion has had one of his busiest seasons on record, with a change of coach in the middle of the season and just before a crucial duel against Manchester City, and now he is looking to close a good transfer market to avoid repeat this episode next season. These are the latest news from Bayern Munich:
as it progresses Fabrizio Romanothe sale of Kim Min Jae It is coming to an end and everything indicates that it will be Bayern Munich who will take over the center-back. At the moment there is nothing signed, but this week the transfer will be closed with a contract for 5 seasons and what seems to be a total of 60 million euros for the clause and about 10 million euros per season for the Korean.
Bayern insisted a lot last season on getting Harry Kane, but the operation was not possible and now the German team is looking for a younger striker. The chosen one is Jonathan David, Lille striker who seeks to move to one of the great Europeans and that the French club sees his departure as good, since it has a market value of close to 50 million euros. The Canadian would come to be Bayern Munich’s starting offensive reference next season.
It is a movement that has been talked about since January, but the possible signing of Lucas Hernandez for him psg begins to be a reality. Although Bayern is happy with the player, the reality is that his contract ends next summer and if they want to recover part of the 80 million euros invested in him, it is time to let him out. The German club has already set a price of 50 million euros for the player and if an offer for that amount arrives, he will leave.
He FC Barcelona He has been in contact with Kimmich for several months and it seems that Xavi’s words have not gone down well in Germany. Herbert Hainer, president of Bayern Munich, commented on sky sports that “I don’t understand why he openly and offensively ‘flirts’ with our player. Joshua Kimmich is an absolute cornerstone for us.”.
Thomas Tuchel He is facing his first transfer market as coach of Bayern Munich and what we have been able to learn from the news that has been coming out is that he is not satisfied with his defensive line. Apart from having almost completed the signing of Kim Min-jae, Bayern are now looking for a way to sign Kyle Walker to reinforce the right back after Cancelo’s loan was unsuccessful. The English winger ends his contract next summer and could leave this year to leave some money at Manchester City.
