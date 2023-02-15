He FC Barcelona and the Manchester Utd Without a doubt, they are two of the biggest and most popular teams in the soccer world and coincidentally, both teams will come face to face twice so far this season. Without a doubt, it will be one of the most attractive matches of the day in europa league, if not the most attractive. Both teams are going through a very good moment. They have achieved regularity, establishing the ideas of the game and also the results in their domestic competitions. Everything is ready to see a vibrant match. very intense and above all football.
Both teams have faced each other in total 13 times, counting all competitions. The culés have the numbers in favor and they rise as the historical favorite for the number of games wonwhich amounts to six in total.
An important piece of information before starting the game is that Manchester United he could never see victory at the Camp Nou. Will this be the perfect “trigger” for this match? Xavi’s blaugranas will extend the historic record between the two teams or Ten Hag will manage to deconfigure Xavi’s men and set a new precedent in the books.
|
Barcelona
|
draws
|
Manchester Utd
|
6
|
3
|
4
