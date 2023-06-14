Atlético de Madrid is not making as much noise as Real Madrid and FC Barcelona in this transfer market, and after the soap opera Mbappé has reappeared they have remained in the background. But although it may seem like this from the outside, the club works to find the best pieces for the team and little by little they are putting together a great summer. These are the latest news from Atlético de Madrid:
His season has not been the best and with the rumors of departures that haunt all the players at this time, Marcos Llorente has confirmed that he is very comfortable at Atlético de Madrid and that he will not listen to offers in this market, so it will be a piece that Simeone can count on at the end of August.
Atlético de Madrid will play two games in South Korea, on a tour that kicks off Atlético de Madrid’s pre-season. The first match will be against Manchester City, while the other match is yet to be confirmed. Apart from these games in South Korea, the team will also play against Real Sociedad and Sevilla in the United States.
The League, United Hobbies and the Santander League clubs are working to unite prices for visiting fans. At the moment there are 11 teams that have given the OK, including Atlético de Madrid. The main focus of the negotiation is to ensure 300 seats for visiting fans at a price of 25 euros per ticket.
The Brazilian has had a good season on loan in a Valencia that has been quite disappointing, and now several teams are looking to be his next destination even if it is on loan. Among them, Valencia himself stands out, who would be delighted to have him back, and RB Leipzig, who is the most attractive since they will play in the Champions League.
The economic situation of Juventus forces them to put several players in the showcase and Vlahovic is one of those who could leave. Atlético de Madrid is interested in acquiring the player, and has included Álvaro Morata in the operation. At the moment, Juventus has rejected it because it expects offers of a fixed 70 million euros.
