Arsenal is beginning to direct its signings this summer after a season in which Mikel Arteta’s project has gained a lot of weight in the Premier League and now getting world-class players is more accessible for them. The return to the Champions League is also an addition for players hungry to play everything. These are the latest news from Arsenal:
Arsenal made their second offer for the West Ham player and it has again been rejected, despite a significant economic improvement in the offer. This time, the total amounted to 75 million fixed euros plus some 15-20 in variables, but West Ham expects a little more money and more affordable variables.
It was not in Arsenal’s initial script, but everything indicates that Thomas Partey could have played his last game as a ‘gunner’. The player is open to a change of scenery and several teams from Europe and Saudi Arabia are after him. Of course, his departure is only contemplated if a decent offer for the player arrives.
It is clear that Arteta wants reinforcements in the midfield and Romeo Lavia is the last name to be linked to the team. His operation is progressing rapidly after Southampton’s relegation and the player would be willing to sign, although no offer has been made so far.
At the moment it has not been made official because the reinforcements in the midfield are yet to arrive, but the departure of Granit Xhaka is more than closed with Bayern Leverkusen. The transfer will become official when either Declan Rice or Romeo Lavia are signed.
as it progresses Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are prepared to finalize the deal for Kai Havertz. The agreement will not become official until the end of this national team break and the German will leave Chelsea in exchange for around 65 million euros.
#Latest #Arsenal #transfer #market #news #Declan #Rice #Thomas #Partey #Havertz
Leave a Reply