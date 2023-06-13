The Premier League has become the most attractive league in Europe for both fans and players, who, given the numbers that are handled in England and the great competition that is being created, prefer to go to the Premier rather than any of the other big ones. One of the attractions that gave the most surprises last season is Arsenal, who was about to ‘steal’ the champion’s crown from Manchester City and now seeks to strengthen its squad to achieve it next year. These are the latest news from the Arsenal transfer market:
The Arsenal board insists on closing the signing of Declan Rice as soon as possible, now that West Ham has finished their season, and despite the fact that the reports are favorable for the ‘gunner’ team, there is still concern about the interest of Bayern. The Germans would have matched Arsenal’s offer, but the English are completely invested in this signing as they see Rice as a cornerstone in Arteta’s project.
Although it has not been made official yet, Fabrizio Romano ensures that the Swiss midfielder will leave Arsenal as soon as the Gunners close the signing of a midfielder, who will be Declan Rice. Xhaka already has a deal to play for Bayern Leverkusen next season and barring a drastic turn of events, he will leave London.
The return to the Champions League is an achievement that must be maintained during the next season, and the extra load of top-level matches caused by playing this competition makes Arteta request troops for various positions in the squad. Although it seems complicated that he does not renew with Athletic, he has not yet done so and according to what he reports Gianluigi LongariSince the Premier, some big teams are closely following their situation, including Arsenal.
The stretch of injury to Gabriel Jesús gave Nketiah a golden opportunity to prove his worth, but it seems that his performances did not finish convincing the board and they are already looking at a striker who could be the replacement for Gabriel Jesús. The name that sounds is elye wahiwho at 20 years old has scored 19 goals and distributed 6 assists with Montpellier.
The financial situation of FC Barcelona is not the best and they need to release several players if they want to sign this summer. Despite the fact that Ansu Fati’s season has ended well, the club is studying the sale of him and Arsenal is interested in the player. According to The NationalFigures are already being talked about and Arsenal would be willing to pay 50 million euros, although Laporta hopes to get an offer of up to 80 million for Ansu Fati.
