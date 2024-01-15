“It's difficult not to think, but you have to be focused on training and be professional. I need everything to be defined as quickly as possible. Why aren't the negotiations advancing (c/Boca)? They should ask the president *Luis Spahn), he is the one who creates obstacles”

Kevin Zenon pic.twitter.com/DYGRekhR6x

— ® Σ |_ Δ ╥ Φ ® Σ § (@Relatoresconvos) January 15, 2024