2024 is already with us, and Argentine soccer clubs want to hurry to incorporate reinforcements for the start of the season, while they carry out the preseason. The competition to try to put together the best possible team is tight, and that is why the leaders and coaches do not rest.
Next, we will review the latest news and transfer rumors in the First Division, in the Argentine Professional League, which is scheduled to start for the last weekend of January. Come on.
He was the great figure of the Rosario Central champion of the 2023 League Cup. They report that he returns to Gremio de Brasil, after his loan to “Canalla”. The Brazilian club reported that RC bought 50% of the Colombian's transfer, but did not reach an agreement on his new contract and that is why he returns. He goes down sensitive for Russo.
“We have two offers from Brazil for Zenón. It is the country that gives us the 20% that we are trying to retain. We have done a lot of business with Boca, to alleviate the economic part we asked for a low-value loan,” said Union president Luis Spahn. The truth is that the blonde is dying to wear the blue and gold and expects an immediate resolution. “Yeah Mouth It is decided, it is solved in two minutes“, he closed. Will it be done?
Matías Suárez is Belgrano's reinforcement. The forward arrived free from River Plate and signed until December 2024. It seemed that he continued in the “Millo”, but his recurring injuries made the leadership and also the CT make the decision not to renew him. He returns to his house, to the “Pirate”.
Talleres reached an agreement with Colón for Rubén Botta to become a new reinforcement, in exchange for 300 thousand dollars and two players on loan. In this way, Boca is left without the left-footed offensive midfielder that it had asked about in recent days.
The “Bear”, former River, was free in Florencio Varela's team and went to a Paraguayan giant like Olimpia, to continue showing his quality and his goals. How will he do?
This is Walter Montoya, an experienced midfielder who arrived free from Rosario Central, the club of his loves, and signed for a year at “Ferroviario” to find himself again with continuity.
29 years old, he had been loaned to Colón, the club from which he emerged, by Lokomotiv of Russia. Now Racing paid almost 1 million dollars to the Russian club to incorporate him. He has just gone to relegation with “Sabalero”.
