🆗️ SECOND CYCLE

🗣”The president and Néstor told me that in principle they would have already agreed. He had to resolve a procedure that would take 48, 72 hours, but in principle we will be able to count on him.”

🦁 Insua confirmed the return of Sebastián Blanco to #San Lorenzo. pic.twitter.com/428nTUCYGK

— Mundo Azulgrana (@MundoAzulgrana) January 15, 2024