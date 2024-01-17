2024 is already with us, and Argentine soccer clubs want to hurry to incorporate reinforcements for the start of the season, while they carry out the preseason. The competition to try to put together the best possible team is tight, and that is why the leaders and coaches do not rest.
Next, we will review the latest news and transfer rumors in the First Division, in the Argentine Professional League, which is scheduled to start on Thursday, January 25. Come on.
The young Argentine Luka Romero has a chance of being loaned to the “Xeneize” at 19 years old, to have filming again. His grandfather Pepe said the following: “He said yes to Boca Juniors, Now they must improve conditions with Milan. “It has things about Messi and Maradona,” he claimed. Quality left-footed offensive midfielder.
The talented Blanco returns to San Lorenzo. In the last few hours, the arrival of the person who arrived with the pass in his possession after playing for the Portland Timbers of the United States was agreed upon. He will join in the coming days to make himself available to Rubén Darío Insua.
The former captain of Boca Pablo Pérez, who arrives from the club of his loves Newell's Old Boys, left Lepra and now has a new team: Sarmiento de Junín. He traces the final moments of his career.
Defender Julián Malatini is a new Werder Bremen player. The Germans bought 100% of the pass from Defense, although the amount is not yet known. Contract for four seasons. Great sale of the “Falcón”.
Fortín bought 100% of the pass (half for Atlético Tucumán, half for Gimnasia Mza) for US$1,200,000 and the goalkeeper signed until the end of 2027. Vélez was urgently looking for a starting goalkeeper and he already has one.
Talleres, which had agreed days ago to bring in Rubén Botta, continues to strengthen: it has now added the talented Ramiro Ruiz Rodríguez from Atlético Tucumán.
Santiago Pierotti, one of the Colón figures who ended up relegated, was signed by Lecce in Italy. The forward will change his quality and his goals there.
