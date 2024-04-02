This weekend, Matchday 14 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament will be held, Liga MX, so we are close to seeing the final phase of the contest. For that same reason, several clubs are already preparing for the next Apertura 2024.
Here we leave you the latest news of the Stove Football heading to A2024:
365scoresMX reported that the Dutchman has been offered to the Liga MXbeing Pachuca the most interested.
The forward is a free agent, after having left the FSV Mainz from Germany due to a controversy on social networks.
Los Tuzos see him as a potential signing as his compatriot was at the time. Oussama Idrissi. There are already contacts underway, although there are also interested parties from Brazil and the United States.
Yeudiel Pacheco of Fox Sports announced that the side of the Cougars will be tested with Montpellier from France throughout the week. He recently was a U-17 World Cup winner and U-18 champion with the university team. In the First Division, the center back and left back have already appeared on the bench.
At the weekend it was revealed that the goalkeeper Blue Cross is in the sights of Brighton & Hove Albion from England.
Journalist Carlos Cordova He mentioned that La Maquina could let the Colombian go for a figure between ten and twelve million dollars, which would leave both parties happy.
Given a possible departure from Kevin Mierthe hobby of Blue Cross He is already giving names that would please to be the successor and the chosen one is the 26-year-old Uruguayan, who plays in the Junior Barranquilla from Colombia and is a substitute in the national team Uruguay.
According to the portal Eagle Passionthe forward of the Mazatlan is one of the candidates that the board of directors America has written down on his list of possible reinforcements, since his numbers convince him to become the natural replacement for Henry Martin. The Paraguayan is valued at just over two million dollars on the portal Transfermarkt.
The sports director of Chivasthe Spanish Fernando Hierrowants to reinforce the left side and the priority continues to be El Vegueta.
The defender received competition in that position with the arrival of Gerardo Arteaga to Striped, so he has appeared as a winger, something he is also good at, although in the end he would be considering a change of scenery. However, the move seems complicated due to its high price and salary.
Once again rumors broke out about the interest of America by El Chino, however, Juanfutbol He came out to deny it. The only way the winger gets out of the Cougars It is for a European offer.
Various reports advanced the possible signing of the Spaniard to StripedHowever, it would not happen. Recently, Spanish media reported that the right-back extended his contract with Atletico Madrid until the end of the 2024-2025 season.
