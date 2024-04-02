Here we leave you the latest news of the Stove Football heading to A2024:

🚨⛏️ ANWAR EL GHAZI TO LIGA MX? ⭐ EXCLUSIVE @365scoresMx has learned that the Dutch player, ANWAR El GHAZI has been offered to Liga MX, with PACHUCA being the MOST interested. 🔴 With El Ghazi, Free Agent, they see a potential signing like Idrissi once was.… pic.twitter.com/cN6mdMo6jz — 365Scores México🇲🇽 (@365scoresMX) April 2, 2024

The forward is a free agent, after having left the FSV Mainz from Germany due to a controversy on social networks.

Los Tuzos see him as a potential signing as his compatriot was at the time. Oussama Idrissi. There are already contacts underway, although there are also interested parties from Brazil and the United States.

🚨 Manuel Sánchez of Pumas will be on trial with Montpellier 🇫🇷 They tell me that the 18-year-old player will start tomorrow and will be there all week He was recently a U17 World Cup player and U18 champion with Pumas, and has been benched for the first team. Play as center back and LI pic.twitter.com/f9Kpz1XnNV — Yeudiel Pacheco (@yeudielpacheco) April 1, 2024

🚨 He barely arrived at the Makinola and a BOMB is coming to take him away! 🔵😱💣 During Pumas vs Cruz Azul, Rodrigo Celorio from TUDN reported that Premier League club Brighton has a lot of interest in Kevin Mier. 💸 He said they could offer 10 million dollars for it (it cost 4.5 million dollars). pic.twitter.com/SL6uNbvT4X — Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) April 1, 2024

Journalist Carlos Cordova He mentioned that La Maquina could let the Colombian go for a figure between ten and twelve million dollars, which would leave both parties happy.

What a great goalkeeper Junior has: Santiago Mele imposes the security that a team that wants to go for everything needs. Today's 1-0 hold, after Peña's expulsion, is almost all his. The same bow is too small for him. pic.twitter.com/T2dlPvh2H0 — The FPC Library (@fpcbiblio) March 30, 2024

The defender received competition in that position with the arrival of Gerardo Arteaga to Striped, so he has appeared as a winger, something he is also good at, although in the end he would be considering a change of scenery. However, the move seems complicated due to its high price and salary.