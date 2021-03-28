D.The clip has already disappeared again, as is intended for stories on Instagram. But for a short time there was a short video in the channel of the eternal German pop star Nena from that lateral thinker demo for which twenty thousand people had gathered in Kassel on March 20. Nena had labeled this video with “Thank you Kassel”, a white heart and the date “03/20/2021”. There was also a song by rapper Jan and singer Xavier Naidoo, “What is wrong”. He ticks off typical excitement points of the lateral thinker camp, of which Naidoo is one of the most prominent representatives: brainwashing, pharmaceutical lobby, global agenda, manipulated numbers, sabotage, “everyone with an opinion is now a conspirator”, the refrain culminates in the line: “That’s not that.” Country that once stood for freedom. “

Tobias Rüther Editor in the features section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung in Berlin.

Since then it has been puzzled whether Nena, who once fell in love with “99 balloons” throughout the eighties and who has remained successful to this day, is also a lateral thinker. To establish the truth, older messages were used that Nena had posted on Instagram and which amounted to the fact that in view of the “scare tactics” and “fear” she trusts “life” and her “common sense” – and it is a free decision not to be vaccinated. On March 25th, Nena’s management declared: “The claim that Nena would join forces with the ‘chaotic’ and the ‘right-wing’ is absurd and a slap in the face of the thousands of peaceful people who demonstrated there.” thanks the people in Kassel who disagree with the current politics and the inhumane conditions that prevail here and who were on the street for it ”.