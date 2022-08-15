Lateral thinking founder Michael Ballweg is an idol for many. He has been in custody since June. His supporters want to secure his release.

Update from Monday, August 15, 9:38 p.m.: The initiator of the “lateral thinking” protests against the Corona policy, Michael Ballweg, remains in custody. Ballweg’s lawyer, Alexander Christ, said after a detention review meeting lasting several hours on Monday evening that the responsible investigating judge had not yet made a decision in the case.

The district court in Stuttgart is now to decide within a week whether the 47-year-old will remain in custody. Ballweg is being investigated for fraud and suspected money laundering. Since the public prosecutor’s office assumes that the 47-year-old is at risk of escaping, he is in custody.

First report from Monday, August 15, 6:17 p.m.: Stuttgart – Several hundred people gathered in Stuttgart on Monday afternoon (August 15) to call for the release of the prominent critic of the corona– Measures to demonstrate Michael Ballweg. Around 200 demonstrators have gathered in front of the prison in Stuttgart-Stammheim to show their support for the founder of sso-called lateral thinking movement announced.

Michael Ballweg has been in custody since the end of June: the Stuttgart public prosecutor’s office accused him of fraud and money laundering. According to the investigators, a search revealed concrete evidence that Ballweg wanted to take his assets abroad.

Fraud and money laundering: supporters demand the release of lateral thinking founder Michael Ballweg

According to information from judicial circles, there is a suspicion of fraud of around 640,000 euros and money laundering of around 430,000 euros against the 47-year-old. Ballweg is said to have improperly used the funds raised for himself.

On Monday afternoon, an investigating judge was to decide whether the detention should be maintained. Ballweg’s legal team had previously submitted an application for the release of her client: the suspicions brought against Ballweg were not covered by any circumstance apparent from the investigation file, the lawyers said. They were confident that Ballweg would be released again.

A decision is still pending. The rally in front of the prison in Stuttgart-Stammheim was peaceful, a police spokeswoman said in the afternoon. (con with dpa)

