After the riots at the last demonstration in Berlin, the next protest action by the initiative lateral thinking 711 will take place in Constance – under strict conditions.

Constance – After the riots and the storming of the Reichstag at a large demonstration in Berlin, the organizers decided not to hold a demonstration in the capital any more. Instead, a protest action is to take place in Constance this weekend. According to the police, a total of 29 demonstrations in the university town on Lake Constance have been registered over the weekend. A human chain is planned around the lake, the organizers hope for 250,000 participants. The demonstration in Constance will take place under strict guidelines. In addition to the common hygiene rules and compliance with the mask requirement and the minimum distance, there is also a ban on imperial war flags and imperial flags.

The lateral thinking initiative has already held some demonstrations against the corona measures in the state capital Stuttgart.