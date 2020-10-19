According to police, around 1,100 people lived in downtown Dortmund on Sunday against the Corona requirements demonstrated. The police reported that many participants in the “lateral thinking” initiative did not wear mouth and nose protection or took off their masks.

A spokeswoman said that the organizer had relied on the fact that a large number of them were exempted from wearing a mask with a medical certificate. Several forgeries were found during checks and criminal charges were filed. Around 200 people with a certificate were reportedly assigned to a separate area.

In addition, two reports were made on suspicion of sedition. The police in Dortmund had prepared with a large contingent for the approximately 3,000 protesters who had originally registered. According to the police, 1100 had arrived on Sunday evening.

Dortmund is one of the cities that has exceeded the highest corona warning threshold – with over 50 new infections calculated for 100,000 inhabitants in seven days. On Sunday, the Robert Koch Institute showed the so-called seven-day incidence here at 66.5. This means that stricter protective measures such as mask requirements also apply in pedestrian zones and in crowded places.

A lonely counter-demonstrator with “Corona kills. Wear masks! ”- shield

On the banners of the “lateral thinkers” were slogans such as “Corona Dictatorship Union” or “Live the Basic Law – against the vaccination mafia”. A mask – worn below the nose – read: “Muzzle”. A lone counter-demonstrator held up his sign in the crowd that read “Corona is killing. Wear masks! ”

According to the police, there were no riots on Sunday afternoon. One woman was reported for cursing congregation participants. She also climbed onto a stage without authorization.

The authorities had announced in advance that they would take consistent action against harmful behavior. The police also used a drone for this purpose. A division into small groups with a maximum of five people, minimum distances and mouth and nose coverage were prescribed. (dpa)