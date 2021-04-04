The home of Prime Minister Stephan Weil was cordoned off by the police on Sunday. A measure against “lateral thinkers” demonstrators.

Hanover – The home of Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD *) was cordoned off by police on Sunday. A measure against expected demonstrators of the so-called “lateral thinkers” movement. According to eyewitnesses, the access road in the residential area in Hanover was closed in the evening.

A police spokesman said only a few alleged demonstrators had turned up who had been sent away. For tactical reasons, he did not provide any information about the strength of the police presence.

Lower Saxony Prime Minister Stephan Weil: Threatening backdrop of the “lateral thinkers” movement

With the rally at Weil’s residence, critics wanted to protest against the Corona * measures. The assembly authorities forbade the march at this location. The organizers are only concerned with creating a threatening backdrop, intimidating the head of government in private and thus influencing the state government’s corona policy, the police said. She warned that participation in the forbidden gathering would be punished consistently.

A group of around 30 protested against the corona measures on a Sunday in front of the private property of the Saxon Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer at the beginning of January. According to the police, the CDU * politician spoke to those who had come at the garden fence. The debate ended after about 15 minutes. (dpa)