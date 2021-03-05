E.t is the time of suspicion. All over the world, at the moment, even more people seem to find it plausible than usual that some other, gloomy truth is hidden behind the world that is generally considered to be real and reasonable, whether it is a child abuse ring of liberal elites or the democracy destruction project of global corona politics . However, all these suspicions pale in comparison to the “historical conspiracy” that a group of Chinese intellectuals claims to have uncovered: the entire western culture, which still provides the framework for the world system, is in reality based on deception, falsification and copying. It is thanks to an English-language website from Taiwan (taiwanenglishnews.com) that western culture itself was even aware of this allegation. This recently reported on the online lecture of a cultural scientist from the renowned Zhejiang University, who considers the Egyptian pyramids as well as the Parthenon in Athens to be fabrications of European geostrategists in the nineteenth century in order to contest China’s position as the first early advanced civilization.

But that is only the tip of an entire iceberg, articulating exclusively in Chinese conspiracy theories, which has remained invisible to the West for years. Since 2013, a circle of professors and amateur historians has been publishing books in which the origins of European culture are portrayed as a single, post-produced fake. It all started with the blog entries of the retired historian He Xin, who previously did research at the Beijing Academy of Social Sciences, which he later summarized in the book “The Pseudo-History of Greece”. The so-called ancient Greek philosophy is a fiction of the Renaissance; Aristotle, Homer and the like were invented in their current guise by “Masonic Italian bankers and scholars”.