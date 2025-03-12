The time of truth for Atlético de Madrid arrives. Immersed in the three competitions, on Wednesday his future is defined in the Champions League, forced to overcome the goal of Difference to Real Madrid to eliminate him for the first time from the … maximum continental competition. In the hours prior to such a meeting, different players and alignments are around the heads of the coaches. In the case of Llorenteit is not your presence or not in eleven that allows any doubt, but the suspense of knowing in what position will.

One of the three players of the rojiblanca squad who knows what it is to lift the Champions League with Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) and Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Llorente did so defending the shirt of the eternal mattress rival before which he measured tonight by a place in rooms. Seven campaigns after his testimonial role in the Champions conquered by Madrid in 2018 -deputy 20 minutes in the last day of the group stage with the already classified white team -, the Madrid enjoys a protagonist role among the rojiblancos and has erected itself as the Simeone multipurpose.

Formed in the Blanca quarry, his assignment in Alavés in the 16-17 season allowed Spanish football to meet a great pivot project. The many virtues shown in Mendizorroza gave him an opportunity in the first merengue team, although neither Zidane nor Lopetegui nor Solari finished betting on him. Something that Atlético did, which thought of how Rodri’s substitute and disbursed 40 million euros for his services. A failed signing until the unforgettable encounter of Anfieldwhich on Tuesday was five years old, in which Llorente’s performance as second striker – two goals and an assistance to knock down the current European champion – changed his life.

After five campaigns in the Metropolitan, Llorente has found on the right side its natural habitat, although its changes of position, even within the same party, are a constant. In direct competition for the position with Nahuel Molina, he lost his owner status in favor of the Argentine during January, but since then there is no discussion regarding Simeone’s preference. While from the end right, location in which it has played as rojiblanco numerous parties, Giulian has taken over.

But this season, the Argentine coach has confessed a weakness to have the Madrid In the center of the midfieldprecisely the position for which he was signed and in which he did not convince his coach. The early expulsion from Barrios against Bayer Leverkusen led Llorente to move from the right lane to the core to form a couple with De Paul. His titanic effort to reproduce and bother all the possessions of the Germans was key for Atlético to add a heroic victory. After that, Koke’s injury and a new expulsion from neighborhoods caused Simeone to resort from Llorente to repeat experience inside in Mestalla, this time as headline.

Every game, an adventure

Since then, each meeting is an adventure for the Madrid. Starting side in the Copera appointment with Barcelona, ​​its movement towards the center with the change of Paul, in addition to its goal, helped the team take a meritorious tie in Montjuic. In front of Athletic, he enjoyed a well -deserved rest until it was Giulian’s relief on the right wing, from where he left a brilliant assistance for Julian in the only goal of the game. Last week in the Bernabéu he served as a right side in defense, in charge of the brand of a vinicius that barely hurt him, and of a right central in a line of five when Atlético recovered the ball, with its high peak speed to curb the thrilling transitions of whites. Finally, in Getafe he played the entire encounter in the center of the field, but both he and the rest of his teammates paid to a much lower level than they had been doing.

Everything indicates that Llorente will return to the right side on Wednesday, but the discomfort for which Paul was replaced in the coliseum does not allow him to rule out the possibility of returning to the core for 90 minutes. Likewise, the foreseeable leaf of belt for the cup semifinals and the next league matches opens a hole so that the Madrid returns to the position that opened a hole in the history of Atlético. The suspense that carries Llorente’s position is one of the few doubts that the Gala eleven that Simeone will present tonight in the Metropolitan. The discomfort of Lenglet in Getafe, which would leave its place to Le Normand and the hole that Rodrygo can re -generate in Javi Galán, something that at least defensively improved Reinildo, are the options presented to the Argentine coach.